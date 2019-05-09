Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

by and

May 09, 2019, 6:46 AM

The Milwaukee Bucks booth.

Have you ever wondered about exhibiting at BizExpo? The 15th annual BizExpo is the largest annual B2b trade show in southeastern Wisconsin (and, this year, the oldest). Each year, BizExpo attracts 2,400+ attendees who connect with exhibitors, attend the Main Stage events, enjoy the After Hours event, and go to the 18 free business seminars we offer throughout the day.

Here are five reasons why we at BizTimes Media think you should join us:

  • Showcase your work. Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market, while supporting your business development efforts.
  • Discover new leads. Connections you develop through BizExpo will ultimately increase your business.
  • Make the deal. One day at BizExpo will provide you with the most efficient way to have hundreds of conversations with direct or indirect buyers or influencers, which will help you re-engage with current customers and centers of influence, along with moving prospects further down the sales funnel.
  • Create connections. Exhibitors have strategically used the seminars, the Women In Business breakfast event and the Bravo Entrepreneur & IQ Awards Lunch to invite customers and prospects and then visit their booth to meet others within the exhibitor company, which ultimately deepens your customer relationships.
  • Build your network. A booth provides exhibitors with a home base, which is great for conversing with current customers and prospects.

We expect the attendance to be more than 2,400 people again – mainly comprised of business owners and decision makers from throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

To reserve your space at this year’s BizExpo on May 30, 2019, please visit our exhibitor website. There you will find demographics on attendees and the exhibit space floor map, as well as information on current exhibitors and pricing.

Finally, I’ve included a video testimonial to give you a feel for the event. See you there!

More BizInsights

<i>Seller</i> beware
Seller beware

Failure to disclose during a home sale could cost you

by Aaron Hall

Raising the bar on senior living
Raising the bar on senior living

Providers are continuing to revamp communities to meet demands

by Gene Guszkowski

Meet the modern apprenticeships
Meet the modern apprenticeships

The state of Wisconsin is expanding the apprenticeship model to new frontiers.

by Karen Morgan

Start early with Youth Apprenticeship
Start early with Youth Apprenticeship

A great investment for any Wisconsin business seeking qualified employees

by Karen Morgan

News

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Milwaukee’s crumbling cultural assets

Funding solution needed for regional attractions

Subscribe
More Stories

The Bubbler

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20197:30 am-9:30 am

15th Annual BizExpo - presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/20199:00 am-4:30 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/30/201911:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Italian Community Center

06/13/20197:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Italian Community Center

09/20/201911:00 am-1:30 pm

Milwaukee Real Estate Breakfast for OneVillage Partners
The Wisconsin Club

05/14/20197:15 am-9:00 am

 Healthy Leaders, Healthy Community
Union Grove Municipal Building

05/15/201912:00 am-1:15 pm

2019 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics Luncheon
Italian Community Center

05/15/201912:00 am

Building a High-Performing Culture
Westmoor Country Club

05/21/20198:00 am-10:00 am

5 Ways to Grow Your Profits 61%
Reefpoint Brew House

05/22/20195:30 pm-7:30 pm