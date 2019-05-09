Five reasons to participate in BizExpo

Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market

Have you ever wondered about exhibiting at BizExpo? The 15th annual BizExpo is the largest annual B2b trade show in southeastern Wisconsin (and, this year, the oldest). Each year, BizExpo attracts 2,400+ attendees who connect with exhibitors, attend the Main Stage events, enjoy the After Hours event, and go to the 18 free business seminars we offer throughout the day.

Here are five reasons why we at BizTimes Media think you should join us:

Showcase your work. Exhibiting is a great opportunity to demonstrate your leadership in the market, while supporting your business development efforts.

Discover new leads. Connections you develop through BizExpo will ultimately increase your business.

Make the deal. One day at BizExpo will provide you with the most efficient way to have hundreds of conversations with direct or indirect buyers or influencers, which will help you re-engage with current customers and centers of influence, along with moving prospects further down the sales funnel.

Create connections. Exhibitors have strategically used the seminars, the Women In Business breakfast event and the Bravo Entrepreneur & IQ Awards Lunch to invite customers and prospects and then visit their booth to meet others within the exhibitor company, which ultimately deepens your customer relationships.

Build your network. A booth provides exhibitors with a home base, which is great for conversing with current customers and prospects.

We expect the attendance to be more than 2,400 people again – mainly comprised of business owners and decision makers from throughout southeastern Wisconsin.

To reserve your space at this year’s BizExpo on May 30, 2019, please visit our exhibitor website. There you will find demographics on attendees and the exhibit space floor map, as well as information on current exhibitors and pricing.

Finally, I’ve included a video testimonial to give you a feel for the event. See you there!

