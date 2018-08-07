Stuff Blown Up: Garage

Your garage
Did you know many common items found in our garages are made in Wisconsin? For work or play, Wisconsin brings the best in tools and toys to us.
Jobs blown up
The companies that make all these awesome garage finds are looking for motivated and talented workers like YOU!
Now hiring at … Rolair Systems in Hustisford
Assembler – $14-$19/hour
Responsible for assembling air compressor models, sub-assembly of components, and testing assembled units for quality and accuracy.
Qualifications: Familiarity with assembly tools and equipment.
Now hiring at … Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha
Manufacturing engineer – $28-$43/hour
Provide manufacturing support to make sure products are manufactured in accordance with proper processes, methods and routings.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in manufacturing engineering or industrial engineering, two to four years manufacturing plant experience in a metal machining environment.
College intern – computer-aided drafting – $18-26/hour
Provide design/drafting support to engineers; create drawings in AutoCAD from scanned images; and maintain drawings, files and record logs.
Qualifications: Completion of semester or more in CAD program.
Now hiring at … Harley-Davidson Inc. in Milwaukee
Design engineer – accessories – $60,000-$84,000 annual salary
Complete engineering projects and deliver these projects in an efficient manner. Direct support staff on department projects, and direct the design and development of outside vendors.
Qualifications: Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, a related technical field or a license to practice engineering by a recognized regulatory agency; three years of experience.
E-commerce customer service specialist – $14-$22/hour
Ensure positive customer experience on the website. Assist customers, provide technical support, and resolve product and order issues.
Qualifications: Two years of experience in customer service and a high school diploma or equivalent.
Now hiring at … Deere & Co. in Horicon
Production planner – $24-$37/hour
Communicate and work collaboratively with other departments to create a productive work flow. Ensure inventory is delivered on schedule. Fulfill incoming orders and close out old orders.
Qualifications: Three years of experience with Microsoft Excel.
Now hiring at … Generac Power Systems Inc. in Waukesha
Welder – $10-$17/hour
Perform MIG welding, electric or robotic welding equipment in the fabrication of parts to create a high-quality finished product.
Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent, basic welding experience or training.
Machine operator – $10-$13/hour
Accurately and efficiently manufacture parts utilizing a CNC machining center/fabrication equipment under the direction of a supervisor.
Qualifications: Must be able to read blueprints and diagrams, measure to the millimeter and operate other measurement tools.
Now hiring at … Briggs & Stratton Corp. in Wauwatosa
Robotic welder – $11-$15/hour
Follow established procedures to operate production equipment. Inspect with micrometers or pressure gauges and chart for SPC gauge charting. Start up and monitor automated equipment with regular cleaning, stocking and unjamming.
Maintenance technician – $20-$41/hour
Maintain, troubleshoot and repair electrical, electronic and mechanical problems throughout plant. Perform installation and repair of wiring, circuitry and machinery.
Qualifications: Relevant experience a necessity.
Now hiring at … Trek Bicycle Corp. in Waterloo
Trails intern – $15-$17/hour
Perform regular trail maintenance and participate in trail construction projects throughout Trek’s extensive private trail system. Provide logistical support during events, patrol trails for trespassers.
Qualifications: Experience with mountain bikes and small machinery a plus. Chainsaw safety, first aid and CPR certifications a must.
Service technician – $13-$21/hour
Build and repair all types of bikes for the show floor and for customers, and provide enthusiastic customer service and a strong work ethic.
Qualifications: Bike shop experience appreciated.
*as of June 2018, obtained from each company’s career page.
