Stuff Blown Up: Garage

Your garage

Did you know many common items found in our garages are made in Wisconsin? For work or play, Wisconsin brings the best in tools and toys to us.

The iconic green and yellow John Deere lawn tractors used by farmers and homeowners are manufactured at Deere & Co.’s plant in Horicon. Snap-on Inc. manufactures a number of tools at its Kenosha facility. Air compressors for multiple uses are built by Rolair Systems at its facility in Hustisford. Harley-Davidson Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee. Generac Power Systems Inc., headquartered in Waukesha, has designed, engineered and manufactured backup generators like the GP3000i inverter generator since 1959.

Empire Level makes professional-grade levels of all kinds for the construction industry at its plant in Mukwonago. Trek Bicycle Corp. is headquartered in Waterloo, with an assembly plant in Whitewater. At its Wauwatosa facility, Briggs & Stratton Corp. designs and engineers gas pressure washers such as this ELITE3300. The Simplicity Signature Series Dual Stage Snow Blower is made at Briggs & Stratton Corp.’s Wauwatosa plant

Jobs blown up

The companies that make all these awesome garage finds are looking for motivated and talented workers like YOU!

Now hiring at … Rolair Systems in Hustisford

Assembler – $14-$19/hour

Responsible for assembling air compressor models, sub-assembly of components, and testing assembled units for quality and accuracy.

Qualifications: Familiarity with assembly tools and equipment.

Now hiring at … Snap-on Inc. in Kenosha

Manufacturing engineer – $28-$43/hour

Provide manufacturing support to make sure products are manufactured in accordance with proper processes, methods and routings.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s in manufacturing engineering or industrial engineering, two to four years manufacturing plant experience in a metal machining environment.

College intern – computer-aided drafting – $18-26/hour

Provide design/drafting support to engineers; create drawings in AutoCAD from scanned images; and maintain drawings, files and record logs.

Qualifications: Completion of semester or more in CAD program.

Now hiring at … Harley-Davidson Inc. in Milwaukee

Design engineer – accessories – $60,000-$84,000 annual salary

Complete engineering projects and deliver these projects in an efficient manner. Direct support staff on department projects, and direct the design and development of outside vendors.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s in mechanical engineering, a related technical field or a license to practice engineering by a recognized regulatory agency; three years of experience.

E-commerce customer service specialist – $14-$22/hour

Ensure positive customer experience on the website. Assist customers, provide technical support, and resolve product and order issues.

Qualifications: Two years of experience in customer service and a high school diploma or equivalent.

Now hiring at … Deere & Co. in Horicon

Production planner – $24-$37/hour

Communicate and work collaboratively with other departments to create a productive work flow. Ensure inventory is delivered on schedule. Fulfill incoming orders and close out old orders.

Qualifications: Three years of experience with Microsoft Excel.

Now hiring at … Generac Power Systems Inc. in Waukesha

Welder – $10-$17/hour

Perform MIG welding, electric or robotic welding equipment in the fabrication of parts to create a high-quality finished product.

Qualifications: High school diploma or equivalent, basic welding experience or training.

Machine operator – $10-$13/hour

Accurately and efficiently manufacture parts utilizing a CNC machining center/fabrication equipment under the direction of a supervisor.

Qualifications: Must be able to read blueprints and diagrams, measure to the millimeter and operate other measurement tools.

Now hiring at … Briggs & Stratton Corp. in Wauwatosa

Robotic welder – $11-$15/hour

Follow established procedures to operate production equipment. Inspect with micrometers or pressure gauges and chart for SPC gauge charting. Start up and monitor automated equipment with regular cleaning, stocking and unjamming.

Maintenance technician – $20-$41/hour

Maintain, troubleshoot and repair electrical, electronic and mechanical problems throughout plant. Perform installation and repair of wiring, circuitry and machinery.

Qualifications: Relevant experience a necessity.

Now hiring at … Trek Bicycle Corp. in Waterloo

Trails intern – $15-$17/hour

Perform regular trail maintenance and participate in trail construction projects throughout Trek’s extensive private trail system. Provide logistical support during events, patrol trails for trespassers.

Qualifications: Experience with mountain bikes and small machinery a plus. Chainsaw safety, first aid and CPR certifications a must.

Service technician – $13-$21/hour

Build and repair all types of bikes for the show floor and for customers, and provide enthusiastic customer service and a strong work ethic.

Qualifications: Bike shop experience appreciated.

*as of June 2018, obtained from each company’s career page.