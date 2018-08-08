Students in trades

The Oconomowoc High School Building Trades III class students partnered with their teacher Steven Olson, Tim O’Brien Homes employees and trade partners to build a home. Through this experience, students were able to identify future career possibilities.

With the high demand for employees to fill trade jobs, it is important for students to consider a future in this field. Bringing the classes in is an important part of the building process and gives students real-world experience.

“The great thing about our program here and the partnership we have with Tim O’Brien Homes is how many different trades we are able to get the kids real working experiences in.” – Steven Olson, technology education/building trades teacher, Oconomowoc High School

Data point

Employment of construction laborers and helpers is projected to grow much faster than the average for all occupations in the near future. Employment in trades is expected to grow until 2022.

Carpenters – 24%

Electricians – 20%

Masonry – 34%

Plumbing – 21%

HVACR – 21%