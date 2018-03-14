Resources for students, schools & employers

We’ve gathered a sampling of the plethora of resources available for today’s students, educators and employers of tomorrow’s workforce. Our focus is on impact programs of note in manufacturing and trade careers in northeastern Wisconsin.

Thank you to the WEDC, DWD, DPI, FVTC and NWTC for their assistance in compiling this list.

STUFF for High school students

WISCONSIN DUAL ENROLLMENT

dpi.wi.gov/dual-enrollment

Wisconsin’s youth options program allows public high school juniors and seniors to take postsecondary courses for credit.

BUREAU OF APPRENTICESHIP STANDARDS

dwd.wisconsin.gov/apprenticeship

Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeships program is nationally recognized.

SKILLSUSA

skillsusa.org

A partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.

TECHNOW PARTNERSHIPS

nwtc.edu/programs/k-12-offerings/k12-educators/technow

Students earn college credit while in high school.

WISCONNECT

internshipwisconsin.com

Connects employers and students interested in internships.

DREAM IT. DO IT. – WISCONSIN

dreamitdoitwi.com

Dream it. Do it.’s focus is to increase awareness of career opportunities available in manufacturing.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – ACADEMIC & CAREER PLANNING

dpi.wi.gov/acp

Equips students with tools to make informed choices about postsecondary education and training.

EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY PROGRAMS

dpi.wi.gov/weop

Provides college and career readiness programs, resources and support for young adults.

YOUTH OPTIONS PROGRAMS

dpi.wi.gov/dual-enrollment/youth-options

High school juniors and seniors can attend a Wisconsin postsecondary institution for credit at no cost.

YOUTH APPRENTICESHIP

ya.wi.gov

For high school students who want hands-on learning in an occupational area at a worksite, along with classroom instruction.

STUFF for Career planning

Career Cruising

careercruising.com

Interactive career guidance and pathways planning tool for K-12 Wisconsin students.

CAREER INFONET

careeronestop.org

Career change information.

CAREER OUTLOOK

bls.gov/careeroutlook

Government-provided data and information on occupations and industries, pay and benefits.

JOB CENTER OF WISCONSIN

wisconsinjobcenter.org

Current job openings as reported by employers throughout Wisconsin.

JOB UP WISCONSIN

jobupwisconsin.com

Answers to questions on career planning, marketing yourself, job search and emotional support.

MY SKILLS MY FUTURE

myskillsmyfuture.org

Compare careers, find training and search for jobs.

O*NET ONLINE

onetonline.org

Job and skills search tools.

LIVECAREER

livecareer.com

Articles on job search, salary negotiation and career advice.

WAYUP

wayup.com

Advice, tips and articles for students to assist in getting hired.

WISCONSIN AHEC HEALTH CAREERS

wihealthcareers.org

Information on health careers in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN TECHCONNECT

wisconsintechconnect.com

Statewide online employment system for Wisconsin Technical College System students and graduates.

WORKNET

worknet.wisconsin.gov

Job search and employment information for the state of Wisconsin.

STUFF for Employers

FOX CITIES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

foxcitieschamber.com

FOX CITIES REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP

foxcitiesregion.com

FOX VALLEY NARI

remodelfoxvalley.com

GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON WORKFORCE INVESTMENT

wi-cwi.org

GREATER GREEN BAY CHAMBER

greatergbc.org

THE NEW NORTH

thenewnorth.com

OSHKOSH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

oshkoshchamber.com

SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT

shrm.org

WISCONSIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP.

inwisconsin.com

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT

dwd.wisconsin.gov

WISCONSIN MANUFACTURERS & COMMERCE

wmc.org

WISCONSIN MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP

wmep.org

WISCONSIN FAST FORWARD GRANTS

wisconsinfastforward.com

STUFF for educators

FUTURE READY SCHOOLS

futureready.org

Helps K-12 school leaders plan and implement personalized, research-based digital learning strategies.

GPS EDUCATION PARTNERS

gpsed.org

Manufacturing-specific, statewide Department of Workforce Development Youth Apprenticeship program.

PATHWAYS WISCONSIN

dpi.wi.gov/pathways-wisconsin

Education and training beyond high school, including early work experience, skills development and postsecondary credentials.

PROJECT LEAD THE WAY

pltw.org

Provides transformative learning experiences for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S.

STEM WISCONSIN

wistem.org

STEM Wisconsin works to increase Wisconsin’s STEM leadership for workforce competitiveness and economic growth.

Higher Ed STUFF

FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE

fvtc.edu

LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE

gotoltc.edu

MORAINE PARK TECHNICAL COLLEGE

morainepark.edu

NORTHEAST WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE

nwtc.edu

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY ENGINEERING PROGRAM

uwgb.edu/engineeringtech

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH ENGINEERING PROGRAM

uwosh.edu/engineeringtech

KNOW OF A KEY RESOURCE WE MISSED?

Please send a note to valerie.valentine@biztimes.com for inclusion in future issues.