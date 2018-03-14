Resources for students, schools & employers

We’ve gathered a sampling of the plethora of resources available for today’s students, educators and employers of tomorrow’s workforce. Our focus is on impact programs of note in manufacturing and trade careers in northeastern Wisconsin.
Thank you to the WEDC, DWD, DPI, FVTC and NWTC for their assistance in compiling this list.
STUFF for High school students
WISCONSIN DUAL ENROLLMENT
Wisconsin’s youth options program allows public high school juniors and seniors to take postsecondary courses for credit.
BUREAU OF APPRENTICESHIP STANDARDS
dwd.wisconsin.gov/apprenticeship
Wisconsin’s Registered Apprenticeships program is nationally recognized.
SKILLSUSA
skillsusa.org
A partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce.
TECHNOW PARTNERSHIPS
nwtc.edu/programs/k-12-offerings/k12-educators/technow
Students earn college credit while in high school.
WISCONNECT
Connects employers and students interested in internships.
DREAM IT. DO IT. – WISCONSIN
Dream it. Do it.’s focus is to increase awareness of career opportunities available in manufacturing.
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION – ACADEMIC & CAREER PLANNING
Equips students with tools to make informed choices about postsecondary education and training.
EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY PROGRAMS
Provides college and career readiness programs, resources and support for young adults.
YOUTH OPTIONS PROGRAMS
dpi.wi.gov/dual-enrollment/youth-options
High school juniors and seniors can attend a Wisconsin postsecondary institution for credit at no cost.
YOUTH APPRENTICESHIP
For high school students who want hands-on learning in an occupational area at a worksite, along with classroom instruction.
STUFF for Career planning
Career Cruising
Interactive career guidance and pathways planning tool for K-12 Wisconsin students.
CAREER INFONET
Career change information.
CAREER OUTLOOK
Government-provided data and information on occupations and industries, pay and benefits.
JOB CENTER OF WISCONSIN
Current job openings as reported by employers throughout Wisconsin.
JOB UP WISCONSIN
Answers to questions on career planning, marketing yourself, job search and emotional support.
MY SKILLS MY FUTURE
Compare careers, find training and search for jobs.
O*NET ONLINE
Job and skills search tools.
LIVECAREER
Articles on job search, salary negotiation and career advice.
WAYUP
Advice, tips and articles for students to assist in getting hired.
WISCONSIN AHEC HEALTH CAREERS
Information on health careers in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN TECHCONNECT
Statewide online employment system for Wisconsin Technical College System students and graduates.
WORKNET
worknet.wisconsin.gov
Job search and employment information for the state of Wisconsin.
STUFF for Employers
FOX CITIES CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
FOX CITIES REGIONAL PARTNERSHIP
FOX VALLEY NARI
GOVERNOR’S COUNCIL ON WORKFORCE INVESTMENT
GREATER GREEN BAY CHAMBER
THE NEW NORTH
OSHKOSH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
SOCIETY FOR HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
WISCONSIN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORP.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
WISCONSIN MANUFACTURERS & COMMERCE
WISCONSIN MANUFACTURING EXTENSION PARTNERSHIP
WISCONSIN FAST FORWARD GRANTS
STUFF for educators
FUTURE READY SCHOOLS
Helps K-12 school leaders plan and implement personalized, research-based digital learning strategies.
GPS EDUCATION PARTNERS
Manufacturing-specific, statewide Department of Workforce Development Youth Apprenticeship program.
PATHWAYS WISCONSIN
Education and training beyond high school, including early work experience, skills development and postsecondary credentials.
PROJECT LEAD THE WAY
Provides transformative learning experiences for K-12 students and teachers across the U.S.
STEM WISCONSIN
STEM Wisconsin works to increase Wisconsin’s STEM leadership for workforce competitiveness and economic growth.
Higher Ed STUFF
FOX VALLEY TECHNICAL COLLEGE
LAKESHORE TECHNICAL COLLEGE
MORAINE PARK TECHNICAL COLLEGE
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-GREEN BAY ENGINEERING PROGRAM
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH ENGINEERING PROGRAM
KNOW OF A KEY RESOURCE WE MISSED?
Please send a note to valerie.valentine@biztimes.com for inclusion in future issues.
