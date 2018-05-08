Foxconn supply chain creates opportunity for all Wisconsin firms

by

May 08, 2018, 4:19 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/innovate-wisconsin/foxconn-supply-chain-creates-opportunity-for-all-wisconsin-firms/

Credit: wisupplychainmarketplace.com

Foxconn Technology Group plans to make approximately $1.4 billion in supply purchases in Wisconsin annually once its LCD panel campus is fully operational, a figure more than three times the combined in-state supply purchases made by Marinette Marine Corp., Quad/Graphics Inc. and Oshkosh Corp.

Green Bay-based The New North Inc., northeastern Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, has expanded its online supply chain tool to include information specifically for working with Foxconn.

“We see the Supply Chain Marketplace as a destination where companies can go to take concrete steps to get in line for Foxconn,” said Jerry Murphy, executive director of New North. “We believe that the Supply Chain Marketplace will serve as a primary Wisconsin resource tool for Foxconn to use, now and in the future.”

The free tool allows companies to create a profile detailing their capabilities, certifications and contacts. The information is then displayed in selected industry directories and business categories.

The news of Foxconn’s planned purchases has prompted nearly 800 businesses to put their information on the Wisconsin Supply Chain Marketplace.

According to Jela Trask, business and investment attraction director at Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., opportunities to work with Foxconn will break down into three phases: construction, initial assembly work and fabrication of generation 10.5 LCD panels, which will come when Foxconn completes the buildout of its Mount Pleasant campus.

The WEDC plans to work with Foxconn’s designated supply chain leader to leverage the information gathered in the Supply Chain Marketplace to make connections to Wisconsin companies.

To submit your company profile to the marketplace, visit wisupplychainmarketplace.com.

Should the state provide incentives to attract Foxconn suppliers to Wisconsin?

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
'Survivorship is the goal'

Emerging cancer therapy shows promise at Froedtert & MCW

