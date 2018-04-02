Top 5 projects to receive WEDC support in 2017

Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn drew all the headlines, but the state also provided nearly $120 million in tax credits and loans for 58 other projects in 2017. The exact amount eventually received is usually a function of how much a company invests in capital improvements, job creation, workforce development or Wisconsin suppliers. Here are the five largest projects to receive support in 2017:
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Location
|
Project cost
|
# of jobs to
|
Tax credits
|
1
|
Foxconn Technology
|
Mount Pleasant
|
$10.02B
|
13,000/0
|
$2.85B
|
2
|
Kwik Trip Inc.
|
La Crosse
|
$309M
|
329/0
|
$21M
|
3
|
Haribo of America Inc.
|
Pleasant Prairie
|
$220M
|
385/0
|
$21M
|
4
|
Epicentre Technologies
|
Madison
|
$148.4M
|
20/114
|
$750,000
|
5
|
Saputo Cheese USA Inc.
|
Almena
|
$89.5M
|
92/105
|
$3M
