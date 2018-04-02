Top 5 projects to receive WEDC support in 2017

Business Environment

by

April 02, 2018, 4:42 PM

Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn drew all the headlines, but the state also provided nearly $120 million in tax credits and loans for 58 other projects in 2017. The exact amount eventually received is usually a function of how much a company invests in capital improvements, job creation, workforce development or Wisconsin suppliers. Here are the five largest projects to receive support in 2017:

  Rank

  Company

  Location 

  Project cost 

  # of jobs to
create/retain 

  Tax credits
awarded 

  1

  Foxconn Technology
Group

  Mount Pleasant    

  $10.02B

  13,000/0

  $2.85B

  2

  Kwik Trip Inc.

  La Crosse

  $309M

  329/0

  $21M

  3          

  Haribo of America Inc.

  Pleasant Prairie  

  $220M

  385/0

  $21M

  4

  Epicentre Technologies
Corp. 

  Madison

  $148.4M

  20/114

  $750,000

  5

  Saputo Cheese USA Inc.

  Almena

  $89.5M

  92/105

  $3M

