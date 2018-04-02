Top 5 projects to receive WEDC support in 2017

Wisconsin’s $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn drew all the headlines, but the state also provided nearly $120 million in tax credits and loans for 58 other projects in 2017. The exact amount eventually received is usually a function of how much a company invests in capital improvements, job creation, workforce development or Wisconsin suppliers. Here are the five largest projects to receive support in 2017:

Rank Company Location Project cost # of jobs to

create/retain Tax credits

awarded 1 Foxconn Technology

Group Mount Pleasant $10.02B 13,000/0 $2.85B 2 Kwik Trip Inc. La Crosse $309M 329/0 $21M 3 Haribo of America Inc. Pleasant Prairie $220M 385/0 $21M 4 Epicentre Technologies

Corp. Madison $148.4M 20/114 $750,000 5 Saputo Cheese USA Inc. Almena $89.5M 92/105 $3M