Snapshots of Racine County

April 02, 2018, 2:58 PM

Racine County

Population: 195,080

Unemployment rate: 3.3%

Labor force: 99,649

Per-capita income: $43,486

Median household income: $57,232

Key cities and villages (population):

Racine: 77,742

Mount Pleasant: 26,272

Caledonia: 24,684

Burlington: 10,650

Sturtevant: 6,960

Waterford: 5,358

Major private sector employers:

Company, Product or service, Employment range

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, Health care services, 1,000+

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Household products, 1,000+

CNH America, Farm machinery, 1,000+

Emerson Electric Co., Household appliances, 500-999

Ruud Lighting, Lighting fixtures, 500-999

Aurora Health Care Inc., Health care services, 500-999

Echo Lake Foods Inc., Frozen foods manufacturer, 250-499

BRP US Inc., Marine engines, 250-499

Nestle USA Inc., Chocolate, 250-499

Source: M7

