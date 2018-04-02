Snapshots of Racine County

Racine County
Population: 195,080
Unemployment rate: 3.3%
Labor force: 99,649
Per-capita income: $43,486
Median household income: $57,232
Key cities and villages (population):
Racine: 77,742
Mount Pleasant: 26,272
Caledonia: 24,684
Burlington: 10,650
Sturtevant: 6,960
Waterford: 5,358
Major private sector employers:
Company, Product or service, Employment range
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, Health care services, 1,000+
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Household products, 1,000+
CNH America, Farm machinery, 1,000+
Emerson Electric Co., Household appliances, 500-999
Ruud Lighting, Lighting fixtures, 500-999
Aurora Health Care Inc., Health care services, 500-999
Echo Lake Foods Inc., Frozen foods manufacturer, 250-499
BRP US Inc., Marine engines, 250-499
Nestle USA Inc., Chocolate, 250-499
Source: M7
Racine County
Population: 195,080
Unemployment rate: 3.3%
Labor force: 99,649
Per-capita income: $43,486
Median household income: $57,232
Key cities and villages (population):
Racine: 77,742
Mount Pleasant: 26,272
Caledonia: 24,684
Burlington: 10,650
Sturtevant: 6,960
Waterford: 5,358
Major private sector employers:
Company, Product or service, Employment range
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare, Health care services, 1,000+
S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Household products, 1,000+
CNH America, Farm machinery, 1,000+
Emerson Electric Co., Household appliances, 500-999
Ruud Lighting, Lighting fixtures, 500-999
Aurora Health Care Inc., Health care services, 500-999
Echo Lake Foods Inc., Frozen foods manufacturer, 250-499
BRP US Inc., Marine engines, 250-499
Nestle USA Inc., Chocolate, 250-499
Source: M7
Comments