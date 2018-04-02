Relocation helpers

Relocation helpers

April 02, 2018, 4:47 PM

WEDC

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. is a public-private agency that leads economic development efforts for the state by providing resources, operational support and financial assistance to companies and communities in Wisconsin. WEDC works with more than 600 partners across the state, including regional economic development organizations, academic institutions and industry clusters.

MMAC

The Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce is a private, nonprofit organization that represents about 1,800 member businesses with 300,000 employees in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Washington and Ozaukee counties.

M7

The Milwaukee 7 was formed in 2005 to create a regional, cooperative economic development platform for the seven counties of southeastern Wisconsin: Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. Its mission is to attract, retain and grow diverse businesses and talent.

KABA

The Kenosha Area Business Alliance works to support and expand the existing business base through retention and consolidation strategies; position Kenosha County for long-term economic growth; attract and retain talent; ensure the county is economically, digitally and physically connected; and build a distinct image and brand for the county.

RAMAC     

Racine Area Manufacturers and Commerce serves as a voice representing the common interests of organizations in Racine – small and large, industrial and retail, for-profit and nonprofit – by offering pro-business and pro-community programs and initiatives.

RCEDC

The Racine County Economic Development Corp. is a private, nonprofit organization created in 1983 to build and maintain a strong economic base in Racine County. The organization provides services to help businesses with expansion, relocation, financing and workforce development projects

