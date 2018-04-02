Wisconsin is so much more than beer and cheese. While it may have great iterations of each, the state has a lot to offer in other areas, as well.

Businesses that are considering southeastern Wisconsin as a place to move or expand will be pleased to know there is lots of open land, organizations dedicated to helping and a ready workforce.

We invite you to consider the assets and advantages Wisconsin offers and make the trip north of the border. In this Relocation Guide, we tell the stories of some businesses that have already made the move from Illinois to Wisconsin and share statistics and developments that demonstrate the region’s strength.

Wisconsin has a favorable business environment and an outstanding quality of life. The commute times are short, the arts are affordable, the restaurants are award-winning, the schools are strong and health care is top-notch.

In short, southeastern Wisconsin is the place to be. Read on to learn why.

Dan Meyer,

founder and publisher, BizTimes Media