List of Fortune 1000 and Inc. 5000 firms in southeastern Wisconsin

Fortune 1000 and Inc. 5000

by

April 02, 2018, 2:48 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/business-relocation-guide/list-of-fortune-1000-and-inc-5000-firms-in-southeastern-wisconsin/

Fortune 1000 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin

97. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee

Northwestern Mutual’s new Milwaukee headquarters building. Credit: Jon Elliott of MKE Drones LLC

146. ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee

150. Kohl’s Corp., Menomonee Falls

368. WEC Energy Group Inc., Milwaukee

435. Harley-Davidson Inc., Milwaukee

442. Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee

471. Fiserv Inc., Brookfield

560. Quad/Graphics Inc., Sussex

618. Snap-on Inc., Kenosha

776. A.O. Smith Corp., Milwaukee

843. Komatsu Mining Corp., Milwaukee

957. REV Group Inc., Milwaukee

958. Rexnord Corp., Milwaukee

997. Briggs & Stratton Corp., Wauwatosa

Inc. 5000 companies based in southeastern Wisconsin

223. Wantable Inc., Milwaukee

Jalem Getz, founder of Wantable.

442. Penrod Software LLC, Milwaukee

563. Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, Pewaukee

568. Vantage Point Corp., Kenosha

691. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, Elm Grove

747. Approyo LLC, Muskego

790. Neumann Cos., Pewaukee

1895. Breckenridge Landscape Group, New Berlin

2108. GSF Mortgage Corp., Brookfield

2185. Delta Defense LLC, West Bend

2760. Patina Solutions Group Inc., Brookfield

2941. Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha

2955. Allium IT LLC, Brookfield

2972. Warehouse-Lighting Com, New Berlin

3219. Bevara Building Services, Waukesha

3288. RSP Inc., West Milwaukee

3345. Concurrency Inc., Brookfield

3429. OnCourse Learning Corp., Brookfield

3689. Wonderbox Technologies LLC, Mequon

4302. Millennium, Delavan

4193. Ascedia Inc., Milwaukee

4275. Symmetry LLC, Brookfield

4548. Midwest Insurance Group LLC, Delafield

4570. The Boelter Cos. Inc., Waukesha

4592. TAPCO LLC, Brown Deer

4608. Tim O’Brien Homes Inc., Pewaukee

4653. FabriFast LLC, Hartford

4742. Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha

4852. Superior Support Resources Inc., Brookfield

