List of Fortune 1000 and Inc. 5000 firms in southeastern Wisconsin

Fortune 1000 firms based in southeastern Wisconsin
97. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee
146. ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee
150. Kohl’s Corp., Menomonee Falls
368. WEC Energy Group Inc., Milwaukee
435. Harley-Davidson Inc., Milwaukee
442. Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee
471. Fiserv Inc., Brookfield
560. Quad/Graphics Inc., Sussex
618. Snap-on Inc., Kenosha
776. A.O. Smith Corp., Milwaukee
843. Komatsu Mining Corp., Milwaukee
957. REV Group Inc., Milwaukee
958. Rexnord Corp., Milwaukee
997. Briggs & Stratton Corp., Wauwatosa
Inc. 5000 companies based in southeastern Wisconsin
223. Wantable Inc., Milwaukee
442. Penrod Software LLC, Milwaukee
563. Intelligent Video Solutions LLC, Pewaukee
568. Vantage Point Corp., Kenosha
691. Dynamic Solutions Worldwide LLC, Elm Grove
747. Approyo LLC, Muskego
790. Neumann Cos., Pewaukee
1895. Breckenridge Landscape Group, New Berlin
2108. GSF Mortgage Corp., Brookfield
2185. Delta Defense LLC, West Bend
2760. Patina Solutions Group Inc., Brookfield
2941. Capri Senior Communities, Waukesha
2955. Allium IT LLC, Brookfield
2972. Warehouse-Lighting Com, New Berlin
3219. Bevara Building Services, Waukesha
3288. RSP Inc., West Milwaukee
3345. Concurrency Inc., Brookfield
3429. OnCourse Learning Corp., Brookfield
3689. Wonderbox Technologies LLC, Mequon
4302. Millennium, Delavan
4193. Ascedia Inc., Milwaukee
4275. Symmetry LLC, Brookfield
4548. Midwest Insurance Group LLC, Delafield
4570. The Boelter Cos. Inc., Waukesha
4592. TAPCO LLC, Brown Deer
4608. Tim O’Brien Homes Inc., Pewaukee
4653. FabriFast LLC, Hartford
4742. Kowal Investment Group LLC, Waukesha
4852. Superior Support Resources Inc., Brookfield
