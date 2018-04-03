Higher education in southeastern Wisconsin

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. About 25 of those schools are located in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Here is a list of those higher education institutions, and their enrollment.
PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Alverno College, Milwaukee: 2,536
Cardinal Stritch University, Fox Point: 3,811
Carroll University, Waukesha: 3,481
Carthage College, Kenosha: 2,660
Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon: 8,161
Lakeland University, Sheboygan County: 850
Marquette University, Milwaukee: 11,491
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee: 1,385
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee: 1,188
TECHNICAL AND PROFESSIONAL
Columbia College of Nursing, Glendale: 149
Herzing University, Milwaukee: 6,000
Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa: 1,200
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee: 740
Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee: 2,810
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM
UW – Milwaukee: 28,013
UW – Parkside, Kenosha: 4,584
UW – Whitewater: 12,134
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN TWO-YEAR COLLEGES
UW – Sheboygan: 770
UW – Washington County: 973
UW – Waukesha: 2,261
WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM
Gateway Technical College, Racine: 20,142
Milwaukee Area Technical College: 38,049
Waukesha County Technical College: 22,756
Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. About 25 of those schools are located in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Here is a list of those higher education institutions, and their enrollment.
PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Alverno College, Milwaukee: 2,536
Cardinal Stritch University, Fox Point: 3,811
Carroll University, Waukesha: 3,481
Carthage College, Kenosha: 2,660
Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon: 8,161
Lakeland University, Sheboygan County: 850
Marquette University, Milwaukee: 11,491
Mount Mary University, Milwaukee: 1,385
Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee: 1,188
TECHNICAL AND PROFESSIONAL
Columbia College of Nursing, Glendale: 149
Herzing University, Milwaukee: 6,000
Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa: 1,200
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee: 740
Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee: 2,810
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM
UW – Milwaukee: 28,013
UW – Parkside, Kenosha: 4,584
UW – Whitewater: 12,134
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN TWO-YEAR COLLEGES
UW – Sheboygan: 770
UW – Washington County: 973
UW – Waukesha: 2,261
WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM
Gateway Technical College, Racine: 20,142
Milwaukee Area Technical College: 38,049
Waukesha County Technical College: 22,756
Comments