Higher education in southeastern Wisconsin

April 03, 2018, 1:47 PM

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. About 25 of those schools are located in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Here is a list of those higher education institutions, and their enrollment.

PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Alverno College

Alverno College, Milwaukee: 2,536

Cardinal Stritch University, Fox Point: 3,811

Carroll University, Waukesha: 3,481

Carthage College, Kenosha: 2,660

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon: 8,161

Lakeland University, Sheboygan County: 850

Marquette University, Milwaukee: 11,491

Mount Mary University, Milwaukee: 1,385

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee: 1,188

TECHNICAL AND PROFESSIONAL

Columbia College of Nursing, Glendale: 149

Herzing University, Milwaukee: 6,000

Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa: 1,200

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee: 740

Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee: 2,810

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM

UWM – Lubar School of Business

UW – Milwaukee: 28,013

UW – Parkside, Kenosha: 4,584

UW – Whitewater: 12,134

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN TWO-YEAR COLLEGES

UW – Sheboygan: 770

UW – Washington County: 973

UW – Waukesha: 2,261

WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM

Gateway Technical College, Racine: 20,142

Milwaukee Area Technical College: 38,049

Waukesha County Technical College: 22,756

