Higher education in southeastern Wisconsin

Wisconsin has more than 70 higher education institutions, ranging from four-year private universities to two-year technical colleges. About 25 of those schools are located in the southeastern Wisconsin area. Here is a list of those higher education institutions, and their enrollment.

PRIVATE COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Alverno College, Milwaukee: 2,536

Cardinal Stritch University, Fox Point: 3,811

Carroll University, Waukesha: 3,481

Carthage College, Kenosha: 2,660

Concordia University Wisconsin, Mequon: 8,161

Lakeland University, Sheboygan County: 850

Marquette University, Milwaukee: 11,491

Mount Mary University, Milwaukee: 1,385

Wisconsin Lutheran College, Milwaukee: 1,188

TECHNICAL AND PROFESSIONAL Columbia College of Nursing, Glendale: 149 Herzing University, Milwaukee: 6,000 Medical College of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa: 1,200 Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, Milwaukee: 740 Milwaukee School of Engineering, Milwaukee: 2,810 UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN SYSTEM UW – Milwaukee: 28,013 UW – Parkside, Kenosha: 4,584 UW – Whitewater: 12,134 UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN TWO-YEAR COLLEGES UW – Sheboygan: 770 UW – Washington County: 973 UW – Waukesha: 2,261 WISCONSIN TECHNICAL COLLEGE SYSTEM Gateway Technical College, Racine: 20,142 Milwaukee Area Technical College: 38,049 Waukesha County Technical College: 22,756