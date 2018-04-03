Health care in SE Wisconsin

Southeastern Wisconsin is home to several large integrated health care providers, including Aurora Health Care Inc., Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin and ProHealth Care Inc. Several of those systems have expansion plans and projects underway. Froedtert Hospital is constructing a four-floor expansion on top of its 12-story, 613,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, which opened in 2015. Aurora is building a hospital, outpatient surgery center and medical office building in Kohler, expected to open in 2021. Aurora also is planning a 100,000-square-foot medical office building and a 100,000-square-foot outpatient care center west of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.
Largest health care facilities in southeastern Wisconsin:
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee
Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa
Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints, Racine
Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee
Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center, Kenosha
Aurora West Allis Medical Center, West Allis
Wheaton Franciscan-St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee
Aurora Medical Center, Grafton
Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee
Southeastern Wisconsin is home to several large integrated health care providers, including Aurora Health Care Inc., Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Ascension Wisconsin and ProHealth Care Inc. Several of those systems have expansion plans and projects underway. Froedtert Hospital is constructing a four-floor expansion on top of its 12-story, 613,000-square-foot Center for Advanced Care, which opened in 2015. Aurora is building a hospital, outpatient surgery center and medical office building in Kohler, expected to open in 2021. Aurora also is planning a 100,000-square-foot medical office building and a 100,000-square-foot outpatient care center west of I-94 in Pleasant Prairie.
Largest health care facilities in southeastern Wisconsin:
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee
Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa
Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, Wauwatosa
Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha
Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints, Racine
Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee
Froedtert South Kenosha Medical Center, Kenosha
Aurora West Allis Medical Center, West Allis
Wheaton Franciscan-St. Joseph Campus, Milwaukee
Aurora Medical Center, Grafton
Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Milwaukee
And home to the most expensive health care in the entire country!!!
No place in the country does health care expenses eat up more of a family’s budget than SE Wisconsin….and that’s real or relative dollars.