Staying productive while working at home

As the value of work-life balance increases, more and more professionals are choosing to work from their homes. Whether you take your work home daily or just periodically, your productivity partly depends on a functional and comfortable home office.

In an article published by SCORE, Adam Eyal, co-founder of EBB Motion, offers some suggestions for creating a work space at home.

Planning for available space

Before setting up the office, take note of the things you’ll need, but make that list while also accounting for the space you have, Eyal says. Some things to consider: electrical outlets, cables, the size of your furniture and the positioning of your workspace. Choosing the right desk and chair

You will spend a considerable amount of time sitting in a chair at your desk, so comfort is important. Eyal recommends setting the computer screen at eye level, keeping your forearms parallel to the floor when using a keyboard, and ensuring your feet rest comfortably on the floor while seated. Proper lighting

If possible, position your desk near a window to allow for natural light to enter the space. Light exposure should be even, without glare, Eyal says, which will help you take “regular eye-breaks.” Looking out the window at a bird feeder or across the room at an indoor plant will allow your eyes to rest. Get creative with storage

Because many home offices lack space for filing cabinets and shelves, Eyal recommends a paperless option. Save all work documents on your hard drive or other cloud storage service. However, make sure you have a designated, organized area nearby to keep work supplies like a printer, pens, and manuals or handbooks. Keep an eye on supply levels so they don’t run out at important times, he says. Blocking outside noise

Dealing with domestic noise around your workspace is inevitable when working from home, Eyal says, but a pair of noise-cancelling headphones with an adjustable volume and microphone is a smart investment.