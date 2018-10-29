How do I create fanatical customers?

Justin Dopierala Justin Dopierala

President and founder

DOMO Capital Management

“At DOMO Capital, we know about fanatical customers because we built this business for them and because we are growing through them. Our 400 percent growth over the last three years was almost completely driven by client referrals. We know that our customers invest with us due to our portfolio’s results of over 18 percent a year, after fees, since inception in 2008. In our industry, product quality must be excellent!

“We’ve found focus essential in our business, and with customers this means understanding, meeting and exceeding expectations. Specifically, our clients are typically most interested in results, but they also must believe in and trust us to show integrity in managing their assets. Next, and this is vitally important, we consistently communicate to demonstrate and remind our clients how we are exceeding those expectations. Building a strong presence on social media platforms with easily sharable content that effectively highlights the work we do is the key that unlocks the value of building fanatical customers. Finally, a personal relationship with our clients creates a bond that goes beyond an economic transaction.

“Through exceeding expectations, consistently communicating results and building personal relationships, we’ve found our customers become exceptionally loyal.”

Lisa McKay Lisa McKay

Executive chef and owner

Lisa Kaye Catering LLC

“Lisa Kaye Catering is known for our outstanding presentation and delicious food. We work hard to provide awesome service and exceed expectations, time and time again. We want to wow our customers, as well as their guests.

“Why do we put so much time into delivering the perfect customer experience? Simply put, our customers are our best marketing tool. The majority of new business comes from word of mouth. People who have had a great experience recommend us to others – they are our fanatical customers!

“Over the years, they have opened new doors for our business, become our biggest cheerleaders and ultimately brand ambassadors for Lisa Kaye Catering. This did not come overnight; it is the direct result of our company’s mission to provide dependable, consistent service, synonymous with the Lisa Kaye Catering name.”

Ane Ohm Ane Ohm

Co-founder and CEO

LeaseCrunch

“With LeaseCrunch being software-as-a-service, we rarely have the opportunity to meet our clients in person. Earlier this month was an exception, when we traveled to San Diego to speak about the new lease accounting standard at one of our clients’ conferences. This client was using a different technology solution before they found us and yet seemed eager to switch to LeaseCrunch.

“I assumed it was due to our superior technology (of course!) and the client agreed that is a big factor. But to my surprise, equally important is that they believe we care about solving their problems. ‘I was on the phone for three hours with our current technology (provider) and he was too busy defending his software to solve my problem. Every time we talk to you, you welcome feedback and we work together to find an answer or you agree to make an enhancement.’

“In other words, it’s not about doing everything right, it is about how we deal with problems when they occur. What a powerful reminder for us!” ν