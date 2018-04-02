Coffee with the Syregelas family

Nothing is better than a streaming cup of coffee in the morning to get your day going on the right foot. It is even better if you pair it with a delicious omelet and toast.

All this is waiting for customers at Butters and its sister restaurant, Butterfields, in Scottsdale, Arizona. No matter which of the three locations you visit, you are assured a perfect cup of coffee and unlimited breakfast and lunch choices. The restaurants’ success is based on a philosophy of consistency when it comes to food quality and presentation, service, and a customer-friendly environment.

A tradition started in Chicago by the Syregelas family 60 years ago continues today in Scottsdale. All of the locations are owned by the family, and the four Syregelas brothers are deeply committed to their tradition of excellence. While as many as 50 percent of family-owned businesses can’t make it past the second generation, Butterfields and Butters continue to flourish in the Valley of the Sun.

Their managers are visible, greet their customers all day and check in with their customers as they walk the restaurant during breakfast and lunch. They invest a great amount of time training their people, and promote from within their ranks. One manager started as a server and now runs one of the busiest locations. Their servers are warm and pleasant, attentive, knowledgeable as to how each entree is prepared, and know how to make you feel welcomed.

During the busy baseball spring training season, their loyal customers will elect to wait up to 30 minutes for a table. Their seasonal clientele consists of Canadians, Milwaukee and Chicago “snow birds,” and other Midwesterners seeking the sun and warmth of Arizona.

Ambiance may draw you to a restaurant, but consistent food quality and a high level of service will make you come back again. The business continues to expand, as evidenced by the fact that the Syregelas family recently opened a new location in north Scottsdale and is moving its current Hayden and Via Ventura location to a larger facility by the summer of 2018. This larger facility a little north of the current one will permit the restaurant to better serve its ever-growing clientele. Considering the highly competitive breakfast business in Scottsdale, their quality and service separate Butters and Butterfields from the pack. They have been voted among the top places to have breakfast in the community.

The Syregelas’ business plan is simple but effective: Buy the best raw materials and products, deal with local vendors, and hire the best people. They train their people well, maintain high standards of performance and manage by example. If you are not satisfied with your entrée or breakfast, it will be replaced immediately. They know each of their regulars by name and greet them warmly when they arrive and when they leave. They make you feel you are part of the family.

No one ever leaves hungry from Butters or Butterfields.