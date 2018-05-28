WorkWise 

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 28, 2018, 4:54 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/workwise/

WorkWise   

The WorkWise team

Menomonee Falls

workwisesoftware.com 

Innovation: OnContact CRM 10

Menomonee Falls-based WorkWise has been helping companies achieve new levels of success for more than 15 years. The company is a leading developer of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, and also provides implementation and support services.

Since WorkWise acquired the OnContact CRM product line in 2013, the company has grown 54 percent.

WorkWise has spent three years researching and designing OnContact CRM 10, the newest version of its CRM software, which showcases complete sales, marketing automation and customer service functionality in a responsive user interface, all for one flat fee.

According to Wayne Wedell, president and chief executive officer, the OnContact CRM is available in a cloud or on-premise solution, complete with built-in marketing automation, contact center and mobile functionality, and businesses that utilize the CRM software typically experience improved proficiency.

New features in OnContact CRM 10 include enhanced analytics, statistical analysis, open web platform, global search functionality, and integration with native device features including contact lists, calendars and geolocation.

Over the past six months, since the launch of the new OnContact CRM 10 in July 2017, WorkWise has experienced a 30 percent annualized growth in sales compared to the previous six months. The company expects the growth trend to continue.

WorkWise   

The WorkWise team

Menomonee Falls

workwisesoftware.com 

Innovation: OnContact CRM 10

Menomonee Falls-based WorkWise has been helping companies achieve new levels of success for more than 15 years. The company is a leading developer of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, and also provides implementation and support services.

Since WorkWise acquired the OnContact CRM product line in 2013, the company has grown 54 percent.

WorkWise has spent three years researching and designing OnContact CRM 10, the newest version of its CRM software, which showcases complete sales, marketing automation and customer service functionality in a responsive user interface, all for one flat fee.

According to Wayne Wedell, president and chief executive officer, the OnContact CRM is available in a cloud or on-premise solution, complete with built-in marketing automation, contact center and mobile functionality, and businesses that utilize the CRM software typically experience improved proficiency.

New features in OnContact CRM 10 include enhanced analytics, statistical analysis, open web platform, global search functionality, and integration with native device features including contact lists, calendars and geolocation.

Over the past six months, since the launch of the new OnContact CRM 10 in July 2017, WorkWise has experienced a 30 percent annualized growth in sales compared to the previous six months. The company expects the growth trend to continue.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am