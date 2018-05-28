WorkWise

Menomonee Falls

workwisesoftware.com

Innovation: OnContact CRM 10

Menomonee Falls-based WorkWise has been helping companies achieve new levels of success for more than 15 years. The company is a leading developer of enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management software, and also provides implementation and support services.

Since WorkWise acquired the OnContact CRM product line in 2013, the company has grown 54 percent.

WorkWise has spent three years researching and designing OnContact CRM 10, the newest version of its CRM software, which showcases complete sales, marketing automation and customer service functionality in a responsive user interface, all for one flat fee.

According to Wayne Wedell, president and chief executive officer, the OnContact CRM is available in a cloud or on-premise solution, complete with built-in marketing automation, contact center and mobile functionality, and businesses that utilize the CRM software typically experience improved proficiency.

New features in OnContact CRM 10 include enhanced analytics, statistical analysis, open web platform, global search functionality, and integration with native device features including contact lists, calendars and geolocation.

Over the past six months, since the launch of the new OnContact CRM 10 in July 2017, WorkWise has experienced a 30 percent annualized growth in sales compared to the previous six months. The company expects the growth trend to continue.