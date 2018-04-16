Tim Sullivan, president and chief executive officer of REV Group Inc., recently gave the keynote address at BizTimes Media’s annual M&A Forum at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee. Sullivan has made 21 acquisitions during his career, four of which were in the past 12 months. He guided South Milwaukee-based Bucyrus International Inc. through its $7.6 billion sale to Caterpillar Inc. in 2011.

“Do not overpay. That’s a tough one. You see it, you see what the end game could be, you see what the integration could be and you say, ‘Oh, it’s just another $5 million, it’s just another $10 million.’”

“We don’t get rid of anybody (when REV acquires a company). Everyone always looks at the ‘human synergies.’ Those will sort themselves out with time. If you’re trying to justify an acquisition with human synergies, you’re making a huge mistake.”

“When we sold Bucyrus, I remember (MMAC president) Tim Sheehy said, ‘I’m one of the happiest guys in Milwaukee right now. I bought a bunch of your stock. I just made a ton of money. This is really great.’ Then he said, ‘This is also a very sad day. This is the third corporate headquarters that has left Milwaukee in 10 days.’ That haunted me, and so when I was running Gardner Denver, I brought (the headquarters to Milwaukee). And we’ll be two years in Milwaukee come June with REV. I talked to Sheehy and he said, ‘Well that’s good, you got two. We’re looking for the hat trick.’”

“Move expeditiously. We close deals in 60 to 90 days. We have a saying, ‘Excellent is the enemy of good.’”

“We’ve got 78 employees here in Milwaukee now and that’s going to grow. Eventually we’ll bring manufacturing to Wisconsin. We manufacture everywhere else, why not here?”

“The one thing that we had at Bucyrus that I missed was hyper-growth – growth at a breakneck speed. I don’t know how to explain it, it’s like this constant feeling of anxiety. I’d show up for work every day at the controls of a runaway train. That’s what Bucyrus was.”