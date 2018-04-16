The latest area economic data for February

The Milwaukee area was ranked the
3RD-best
place in the nation for millennials with student debt to live by New York-based RewardExpert.
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reached
2.9%
in February, its lowest since data collection began in 1976.
The Milwaukee-area local manufacturing index for March was
67.8.
Any reading greater than 50 indicates growth in the sector.
Southeastern Wisconsin winter home sales were up
7.1%
from December through February, compared to the same period a year ago.
The Milwaukee metro area added 390 tech jobs in 2017, ranking it
27th
for tech job growth, according to CompTIA.
