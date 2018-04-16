The latest area economic data for February

The Milwaukee area was ranked the



3 RD-best

place in the nation for millennials with student debt to live by New York-based RewardExpert.

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate reached



2.9%

in February, its lowest since data collection began in 1976.

The Milwaukee-area local manufacturing index for March was



67.8.

Any reading greater than 50 indicates growth in the sector.

Southeastern Wisconsin winter home sales were up

7.1%

from December through February, compared to the same period a year ago.

The Milwaukee metro area added 390 tech jobs in 2017, ranking it



27 th

for tech job growth, according to CompTIA.