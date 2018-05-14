SBA Loans: March 2018

The U.S. Small Business Administration approved the following loan guarantees in March:

Kenosha County

Everlasting Tools LLC, 755 20th Ave., Kenosha, $350,000, First Home Bank;

Ketterhagen Memorials LLC, 6511 52nd St., Kenosha, $509,800, Citizens Bank;

The Unlikely Gardeners LLC, 7944 14th Ave., Kenosha, $6,000, U.S. Bank;

Top Choice Tents Inc., 2119 81st St., Kenosha, $786,600, Associated Bank;

Milwaukee County

3 Kids & a Truck Inc., 8843 W. Sura Lane, Greenfield, $465,000, Byline Bank;

3MJ LLC, 8950 S. 27th St., Oak Creek, $125,000, First Bank Financial Centre;

Cloud Recycling LLC, 5325 W. Rogers St., Milwaukee, $25,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

Community Roofing & Restoration Inc., 2340 N. Cambridge Ave., Milwaukee, $379,000, Wells Fargo Bank;

Horizon Electric Co., 5322-5330 W. Electric Ave., West Allis, $380,000, Byline Bank;

K2 Logistics Inc., 4830 W. Armour Ave., Greenfield, $25,000, The Huntington National Bank;

K2 Logistics Inc., 4830 W. Armour Ave., Greenfield, $374,000, The Huntington National Bank;

Lakeshore Contractors 123 Inc., 3030 S. Delaware Ave., Milwaukee, $510,000, Stearns Bank;

Milwaukee FADS Inc., 625 E. St. Paul Ave., Milwaukee, $350,000, Bank of the West;

Orchard Street Press LLC, 4188 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saint Francis, $350,000, Waukesha State Bank;

Praji Properties LLC, 8980 N. 85th St., Milwaukee, $742,000, Wisconsin Bank & Trust;

Renters Warehouse Milwaukee LLC, 7101 N. Green Bay Ave., Milwaukee, $185,600, The Port Washington State Bank;

Ozaukee County

Paulus Construction LLC, W5011 County Road H, Fredonia, $125,000, Independence Bank;

Two Hips and a Valley LLC, 117 Edmaro St., Fredonia, $32,700, The Port Washington State Bank;

Racine County

Accelerated Auto Service Inc., 756 McHenry St., Burlington, $365,000, Racine County Business Development Corp.;

Camden Alan LLC, 28020 Kramer Road, Waterford, $381,000, WBD Inc.;

DeanMoczynski, 11831 4 1/4 Mile Road, Franksville, $12,500, Community State Bank;

Gallo Business Center Investments LLC, 3600 S. Memorial Drive, Racine, $2.7 million, Bank of the West;

Legacy Realty Group LLC, 3631 Falcon Court, Waterford, $25,000, Educators Credit Union;

Marz Insurance Services LLC, 3716 Durand Ave., Racine, $150,000, CRF Small Business Loan Co. LLC,

Pawstar RE LLC, 1500 Summit Ave., Racine, $315,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Sheboygan County

Arch Electric Inc., 1237 Pilgrim Road, Plymouth, $615,000, Commerce State Bank;

Juhl Concrete Solutions LLC, 5205 County Road J, Sheboygan, $15,900, U.S. Bank;

Marlee Girl LLC, 1540 Saemann Ave., Sheboygan, $60,000, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB;

Walworth County

Castle Rock Restoration Inc., 101 W. Evergreen Parkway, Suite 4, Elkhorn, $200,000, First Home Bank;

Dale’s Bootery LLC, 155 W. Main St., Whitewater, $150,000, First Citizens State Bank;

Westenn Mechanical Contractors Inc., 990 Koopman Lane, Elkhorn, $50,000, Community State Bank;

Washington County

Advanced Asphalt Paving Inc., N124 W13900 Lovers Lane, Germantown, $36,200, The Port Washington State Bank;

Advanced Asphalt Paving Inc., N124 W13900 Lovers Lane, Germantown, $140,000, The Port Washington State Bank;

Cafe Floriana LLC, 611 Veterans

Ave, Ste.104, West Bend, $224,900, BMO Harris Bank;

Waukesha County

Axis Automation LLC and Axis Automation, 1115 Cottonwood Ave., Hartland, $1.3 million, Byline Bank;

Brookfield Fads Inc., 15760 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield, $350,000, Bank of the West;

EVC Valuation LLC, 375 Bishops Way, Suite 236, Brookfield, $250,000, Town Bank;

Joe Rajchel Enterprises LLC, 1639 Square Circle, Waukesha, $106,200, Educators Credit Union;

Living Assistance Waukesha LLC, 120 Park Ave., Pewaukee, $163,000, Byline Bank;

Lone Rock Services LLC, 402 Travis Lane, Suite 66, Waukesha, $189,200, Waukesha State Bank;

Net Zero Chase LLC, 1265 Club Circle, Brookfield, $50,000, JPMorgan Chase Bank;

Organic Lawn Services LLC, N57 W13636 Carmen Ave., Menomonee Falls, Waukesha, $375,000, U.S. Bank;

R2 Properties LLC, Lot 3 in Westmoreland Industrial Park, Waukesha, $1.1 million, Citizens Bank;

Summerville Toys LLC, 2420 Milwaukee St., Delafield, $1.2 million, Wells Fargo Bank;

Upper Room LLC, 1005 Spring City Drive, Waukesha, $2.05 million, U.S. Bank.