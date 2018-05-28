Remedy Analytics

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 28, 2018, 4:52 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/remedy-analytics/

Remedy Analytics   

Scott Martin

Milwaukee

remedyanalytics.com 

Innovation: PharmaLogic

In just five years, Milwaukee-based Remedy Analytics has grown from five employees to 35 and more than $10 million in revenue. The company’s proprietary PharmaLogic technology scans an employer’s prescription drug program to identify what is broken, what is costing them, and then determines how to fix it.

The mission of Remedy is to ensure employers only pay the actual cost of health care, instead of billions in excess that result from contractual loopholes.

PharmaLogic algorithms provide actionable guidance for employers that was once not attainable.

According to Scott Martin, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Remedy Analytics, the average employer with fewer than 10,000 employees saves 18 to 24 percent off its total drug spend using PharmaLogic. Employers with more than 10,000 employees experience an average of 9 to 16 percent savings, he said.

These savings occur with zero benefit, formulary or clinical program changes for the employees.

Remedy currently works with several of the most well-known employers in the technology, financial services, telecommunications, utilities, media, insurance, retail and government industries.

