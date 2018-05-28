Milwaukee County House of Correction 

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 28, 2018, 4:51 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/milwaukee-county-house-of-correction/

Milwaukee County House of Correction   

Mark Ratzmann

Franklin

county.milwaukee.gov/HOC 

Innovation: Zero landfill initiative/recycling program

Two years ago, the Milwaukee County House of Correction launched its zero landfill initiative. The program includes robust recycling, compost and vermiculture efforts at the Milwaukee County House of Correction in Franklin.

“It’s a great program,” said Mark Ratzmann, correctional officer. “It’s good for the inmates, and it’s good for taxpayers in the community.”

In the first year, the program stripped down and replaced all the computer stations in the county and recycled the material for revenue.

Instead of the process costing $5 per computer, the department earned $10,000 in revenue and diverted landfill waste.

Inmates at the House of Correction have the opportunity to work in exchange for time off of their sentences. According to Ratzmann, inmates who work at least 24 hours in a week can earn one day off their sentence, which also saves taxpayer dollars.

The HOC collects electronics and devices from county agencies, and also improved the internal HOC recycling program.

“We set out recycling bins throughout the facility, and we’ve cut our dumpster pick-ups from three to two a week,” Ratzmann said. “That’s $17,000 in savings right there.”

Last month, the HOC received approval from the City of Franklin to begin composting, as well. The initiative will allow the HOC to compost using waste collected from places like the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The compost and the HOC vermiculture (worm farming) program support the Hunger Task Force farm and other nonprofit organizations like Zachariah’s Acres and Oconomowoc Groundworks. Worm castings and nightcrawlers are also donated to veterans’ healing camps and inner city youth fishing clinics.

Milwaukee County House of Correction   

Mark Ratzmann

Franklin

county.milwaukee.gov/HOC 

Innovation: Zero landfill initiative/recycling program

Two years ago, the Milwaukee County House of Correction launched its zero landfill initiative. The program includes robust recycling, compost and vermiculture efforts at the Milwaukee County House of Correction in Franklin.

“It’s a great program,” said Mark Ratzmann, correctional officer. “It’s good for the inmates, and it’s good for taxpayers in the community.”

In the first year, the program stripped down and replaced all the computer stations in the county and recycled the material for revenue.

Instead of the process costing $5 per computer, the department earned $10,000 in revenue and diverted landfill waste.

Inmates at the House of Correction have the opportunity to work in exchange for time off of their sentences. According to Ratzmann, inmates who work at least 24 hours in a week can earn one day off their sentence, which also saves taxpayer dollars.

The HOC collects electronics and devices from county agencies, and also improved the internal HOC recycling program.

“We set out recycling bins throughout the facility, and we’ve cut our dumpster pick-ups from three to two a week,” Ratzmann said. “That’s $17,000 in savings right there.”

Last month, the HOC received approval from the City of Franklin to begin composting, as well. The initiative will allow the HOC to compost using waste collected from places like the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The compost and the HOC vermiculture (worm farming) program support the Hunger Task Force farm and other nonprofit organizations like Zachariah’s Acres and Oconomowoc Groundworks. Worm castings and nightcrawlers are also donated to veterans’ healing camps and inner city youth fishing clinics.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What is Milwaukee's best museum?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Five ways to use business debt to your advantage
Five ways to use business debt to your advantage

Meet and exceed goals through realizing the benefits of loans

by Mike Flynn

From startup to successful
From startup to successful

What two Milwaukee business leaders have learned

by Tracy Meeks

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis DATE WITH A PLATE
Intercontinental Hotel

05/30/20185:30 pm-8:30 pm

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am