How do I build customer loyalty?

Ken Bockhorst

Senior vice president and chief operating officer

Badger Meter Inc.

“At Badger Meter, we believe customer loyalty is directly tied to our history of innovation and our commitment to listening to our customers. As the oldest independent manufacturer of water metering solutions in the country, we strive to be on the forefront of new technologies that conserve and measure water, such as developing an app that allows customers to monitor their water usage and using cellular networks for meter reading. Our customers – water utilities and companies in diverse industries from oil and gas to aerospace – know they can count on us to deliver products and services that anticipate their changing needs.

“This type of continuous innovation requires the best and brightest employees. We are engineers who creatively problem solve, manufacturing experts who put quality above all else and leaders who push our teams to take smart risks. Together, we’re laser-focused on ensuring the voice of our customers is reflected in everything we do. We regularly collect feedback via one-on-one discussions, surveys, customer advisory councils and feedback cards shipped with our products. These insights are used to enhance our products and services to provide the best experience for all of our customers – whether they’ve been with us for days or decades.”

James Deppoleto Jr.

President

Quintec Integration Inc.

“In our world of material handling, customer loyalty is at the core of what makes Quintec successful and sustainable. From Fortune 500 companies to small businesses across the country, we have earned loyalty by being consistent, dependable and exceeding expectations.

“We treat every interaction with both new and previous customers as an opportunity to impress them. We respond promptly to quote and proposal requests, consistently work in the best interest of the customer (not our bank account) and ‘do what we say’…then, do more. This approach has led to our customers coming back time and time again.

“We strive to always fully understand what our customer expectations are and then challenge our team to see how we can significantly exceed them. We practice this internally, peer-to-peer, and set the precedent that a competitive solution is not enough; we need to over-deliver. Consistently delivering these quintessential solutions on time has led to becoming a dependable and valuable resource for our customers.

“We’ve become a no-brainer and as a result, every customer we have ever integrated a turnkey conveyor system with has returned to work with us again.”

Ethan Bach

Managing partner, consulting

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause LLP

“There is nothing more crucial to the success of our business at Baker Tilly than building lasting and meaningful relationships with our clients. Our mission is to deliver a promise that starts and ends with a commitment to quality, a client-centric way of doing business and a real partnership with our clients.

“The key to building lasting relationships with our clients begins with how we define a successful partnership. We strive to become valued business advisors for our clients. Our clients’ needs and their definition of satisfaction are the only things that matter.

“Furthermore, all healthy client relationships have a foundation of trust. Our clients must never question our commitment to their success. Through our exceptional client service approach, we ensure our clients feel safe and trust our promise to deliver quality and produce results.

“Additionally, client communication must always be a primary focus. Establishing regular and effective communication helps ensure we are continuously bringing our best ideas forward, meeting our goals, maintaining expectations and adapting to our clients’ needs.

“I consider customer loyalty the best reward for a job well done. At Baker Tilly, our clients are our brand’s best advocates.”