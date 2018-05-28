HED Inc.

Hartford

hedonline.com

Innovation: HED CANect

Since 1986, Hartford-based manufacturer HED Inc. has provided a comprehensive line of electronic control solutions for mobile equipment applications in a variety of industries.

The company’s HED CANect Telematics portfolio is a complete hardware, software and web services offering for vehicle original equipment manufacturers and end customers.

While traditional systems provide fleet-level track and trace capabilities, CANect can be customized to integrate directly with the vehicle control system, offering much more detailed data collection.

The CANect system gives customers local and remote monitoring capabilities, diagnostics, prognostics, maintenance and asset control. With CANect products, the vehicle control system can even be updated remotely.

HED primary markets include vehicles and OEMs in the aerial platform, agriculture, fire and rescue, military, boom truck, refuse, telehandler and construction industries.

According to Brad Wagner, regional sales manager for HED, the system allows customers to go beyond just location tracking.

“HED’s CANect portfolio provides them with a complete picture of how the vehicle or equipment is operating currently and in the past to make more informed decisions about future product designs and improvements, more informed business decisions around things like equipment utilization, fuel usage, operator efficiencies and maintenance schedules,” Wagner said.

HED launched the CANect platform in January, and expects to see aggressive growth as more OEMs and customers look to develop a better understanding of their equipment as it is used in the real-time environment, Wagner added.