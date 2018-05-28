Hamacher Resource Group LLC 

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

by

May 28, 2018, 4:48 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/magazines/biztimes-milwaukee/current-issue/hamacher-resource-group-llc/

Hamacher Resource Group LLC

Bruce Boulieu, Dawn Vogelsang, Cari Sass, Colleen Volheim and Dave Wendland.

Waukesha

hamacher.com 

Innovation: ShelfPics, Digital Photograph

For more than 35 years, Waukesha-based Hamacher Resource Group LLC has been reinventing the consumer health care retail industry.

Today, the company represents a growing spectrum of resource solutions for distributors, manufacturers, retailers and industrial facilities in the health care industry.

According to the company, the prescription business has become even more challenging, but Hamacher provides solutions to pharmacies that help maximize opportunities in the front-end store.

One such product is ShelfPics.

ShelfPics is a full-size, wall-mounted device that gives consumers and pharmacists the ability to view and interact with digital photographs of over-the-counter pharmacy products available in a retail location.

The interactive device allows consumers to identify health care items that may help in the prevention, cure or maintenance of their health condition, and allows the pharmacy to proactively market inventory that would otherwise be hidden behind the pharmacy counter. Pharmacies can broaden their product offerings without the need for a larger footprint, and using the device also reduces the risk of theft of specific over-the-counter products and supplements.

Since December, Hamacher has installed the ShelfPics device in three Hayat Pharmacy locations in the Milwaukee region, and early reports have been favorable.

“Consumers are pleased to know they can get these non-prescription items from their Hayat Pharmacy, when before they may not have realized their availability,” said Dave Wendland, vice president of strategic relations at Hamacher. “The pharmacists have engaged in more dialogue about non-prescription treatments and improvements to prescription compliance by adding an over-the-counter product.”

