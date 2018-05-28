Francis Investment Counsel

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

May 28, 2018, 4:46 AM

Francis Investment Counsel

Brookfield

Innovation: MoneyAdvice@Work service

A focus on wellness in all facets of life is important for today’s employers. Employees demand such focus. Brookfield-based Francis Investment Counsel’s MoneyAdvice@Work service and app provides a unique opportunity for employers to offer sales-free financial education and advice as an employer-sponsored benefit.

Employees can use the mobile app to connect with a professional financial advisor, and also aggregate accounts, track their personal financial goals, complete educational modules and learn their money personality. They can also get quick answers to common questions through the use of financial tools, calculators and daily content.

The app was launched in March, and leverages technology to reach companies that may not have had access to financial wellness offerings in the past due to cost or geographic complications.

Historically, firms would hire on-site financial advisors to come to the workplace to discuss the financial needs or concerns of staff. The use of the MoneyAdvice@Work app decreases organizational costs by eliminating production interruption and the need for on-site events. It also grants equal access to the benefits regardless of shift schedule, plant location or role in the company.

According to Francis Investment Counsel, most organizations are just beginning to understand how best to offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. MoneyAdvice@Work provides an opportunity for employees to leverage technology, but also the advice of a real-life financial advisor.

“The enhancement of the employee-advisor relationship through this technology will drive interactions, engagement and positive changes in financial wellbeing,” said Anne Loppnow, business development consultant with Francis Investment Counsel.

