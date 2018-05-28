Design Fugitives

I.Q. [Innovation Quotient]: Award Winners

May 28, 2018, 4:44 AM

Design Fugitives

Tuan Tran, Justin White & Paul Mattek

Milwaukee

designfugitives.com

Innovation: Tech-driven fine art installations

Milwaukee-based Design Fugitives is responsible for transforming professional spaces all over Milwaukee and beyond.

The company is comprised of artists, designers, fabricators and architects, who utilize next-generation design tools, innovative fabrication techniques, and engineering know-how to create tech-driven fine art installations and designs.

In Milwaukee alone, Design Fugitives’ work can be seen at Marquette University, Johnson Controls International plc, Direct Supply Inc., Sojourner Family Peace Center, 833 East and even the Hank Aaron State Trail, among other spots.

Design Fugitives is led by Paul Mattek, Justin White and Tuan Tran. The three graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with master’s degrees in architecture at a time when traditional architecture jobs were scarce.

In 2009, Mattek, White and Tran, along with four other recent graduates, founded Design Fugitives. Today, the company employs 11 people and prides itself on pushing the envelope with design and architecture.

Design Fugitives typically works with wood, metal and plastics, and specializes in atrium sculptures, 3D wall coverings, ecclesiastical art and LED fixtures.

For employees, each project becomes an opportunity to grow and learn new skill sets. The company has invested in continued training in welding, LED system design, digital modeling and 3D printing.

The use of CNC technology and digital modeling helps Design Fugitives maximize productivity and deliver complex pieces in an effective, time-efficient manner. The approach not only decreases cost for clients, but also allows for prototyping, flexibility and design evolution.

