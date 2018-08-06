BizTracker | The latest area economic data

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate rose slightly, to 2.9% in June.

The Wisconsin economy added 18,100 private-sector jobs during the first half of the year.



Attendance at Summerfest was down 8 percent in 2018, with a total of 766,192 people attending the festival.

The Milwaukee-area manufacturing index for June was 60.18. Any reading greater than 50 indicates growth in the sector.

The number of homes sold in metro Milwaukee was down 8.5% in June, compared to June of 2017.