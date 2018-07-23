Water & Buffalo

Glance at Yesteryear

by

July 23, 2018, 4:56 PM

This photo, taken in 1889 by Robert Barnes, shows the intersection of Water and Buffalo streets in Milwaukee. A horse and carriage and an electric streetcar travel next to each other down Water Street, past businesses including J. Dahlman & Co. This photo was a souvenir of the 23rd encampment of the Grand Army of the Republic, a Civil War veterans’ fraternal organization, published by the Milwaukee County Historical Society in 1889.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.

