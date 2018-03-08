Southwest to resume seasonal serve from Milwaukee to Fort Myers

Begins service today to Hobby Airport in Houston

March 08, 2018, 10:40 AM

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines today announced that it will again offer seasonal nonstop service between General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Fort Myers, Florida. That service will resume in October.

Planes on the runway at Mitchell International Airport. – Curtis Waltz (www.aerialscapes.com) photo.

The flights will resume on Oct. 6 and initially operate only on Saturdays, according to a press release from the airline. But it will transition to daily service during the peak of the winter season, airport spokesman Harold Mester said.

Southwest’s current Milwaukee to Fort Myers daily service for the season began in November and will end this month.

The only other airline currently offering direct service from Mitchell International to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers is Frontier Airlines, which is also seasonal service.

Allegiant offers non-stop service, year-round, from Mitchell to Punta Gorda Airport in Punta Gorda, Florida, which is about 30 miles from Fort Myers.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International rose 2.2 percent in 2017 to 6.9 million. The airport currently has nonstop flights to 50 destinations.

Southwest today also launched new nonstop service from Mitchell International to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston. The new flights are operated on full-size Boeing 737 jets.

“These nonstop flights into convenient Hobby Airport will be a big hit with travelers from Wisconsin and Illinois looking to visit Space Center Houston and the NASA Johnson Space Center,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “We now have nonstops from MKE to 50 destinations in North America. With low fares to great destinations like Houston, even more passengers are discovering just how easy and convenient it is to use our hometown airport. 2018 is going to be a big year at MKE.”

