Railroad yard office

This photo, taken circa 1939 by James Conklin, shows a little girl looking out of the yard office and an early police call box at the Grand Trunk Western Railroad in Milwaukee. Grand Trunk Western also operated a railroad car ferry from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan from
1905 to 1978.

— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.

