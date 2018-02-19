Railroad yard office

This photo, taken circa 1939 by James Conklin, shows a little girl looking out of the yard office and an early police call box at the Grand Trunk Western Railroad in Milwaukee. Grand Trunk Western also operated a railroad car ferry from Milwaukee to Muskegon, Michigan from
1905 to 1978.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
