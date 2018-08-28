Passenger traffic at Mitchell rises again in July

Passenger traffic at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 5.9 percent in July to 665,311, according to the latest statistics released by the airport.

The airport had year-over-year traffic increases in six of the first seven months of the year. Only April had a year-over-year traffic decrease.

For the first seven months of the year passenger traffic at MKE has totaled 4.24 million, up 3.4 percent from the first seven months of 2017.

Several airlines are responsible for passenger growth at the airport this summer, according to officials. Southwest Airlines added 27,000 passengers at Mitchell in July, the most of any carrier. Allegiant offered new service to Florida. Alaska Airlines and Delta Air Lines increased seats to Seattle. Delta added nonstop flights to Salt Lake City.

“More flights, more airlines, and larger aircraft all mean passengers have a better experience at MKE,” airport director Brian Dranzik said. “Travelers from across Wisconsin and northern Illinois know that MKE is the most convenient, affordable airport for their needs.”

Passenger traffic at Mitchell was up 2.4 percent in 2017, compared to 2016. A total of 6.9 million passengers flew out of or in to Mitchell in 2017, up from 6.8 million in 2016. 2017 was the second year in a row of passenger growth at the airport.

