Mitchell International traffic up nearly 7% in Q1

May 02, 2018

Passenger traffic at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee was up 6.9 percent in the first quarter to 1,758,697, according to the airport.

New service from Allegiant and additional nonstop markets served by Frontier and Delta, helped boost the passenger numbers, especially during the busy spring break travel period, the airport said.

Alaska Airlines also added seats to Seattle, boosting its service from an E-175 jet to a larger Boeing 737 aircraft. Delta is planning a similar increase on its Seattle service in May, the airport said.

Southwest Airlines seasonal nonstop service to Seattle, San Diego, and San Francisco will resume in June.  Alaska will also resume its Portland nonstop service from Milwaukee in June.

Southwest launched new service to Houston Hobby airport in March, while Frontier added new nonstop service to Austin and Raleigh-Durham in April.

“All of the nonstop service additions are adding up to what will likely be a busy year at MKE,” airport director Brian Dranzik said.

Airlines now offer nonstop flights to more than 45 destinations from Mitchell International.

Mitchell International Airport.

