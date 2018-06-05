Frontier Airlines to add nonstop service from MKE to San Diego

Will begin in August

by

June 05, 2018, 2:20 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/transportationlogistics/frontier-airlines-to-add-nonstop-service-from-mke-to-san-diego/

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to San Diego International Airport beginning this August. The service was one of 15 new non-stop routes announced by the airline Tuesday.

Currently the only airline offering nonstop service from Milwaukee to San Diego is Southwest Airlines, which only offers the service during the summer.

“There is always room for more service to the West Coast, with both leisure and business travel demand to San Diego on a year-round basis. I have no doubt that these flights will be full of travelers enjoying Frontier’s legendary low fares,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s great news that Frontier continues to expand its Milwaukee operation.”

The additional of the San Diego service will increase the number of nonstop destinations the airline serves from Milwaukee to 11. In addition to the new service to San Diego, Frontier also offers nonstop service from MKE to Austin, Denver, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.

The new nonstop Milwaukee to San Diego flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning August 14. The flights will depart MKE at 11:02 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:12 p.m. The return flights will depart San Diego at 12:52 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 6:47 p.m.

The service will be operated with full-size Airbus A321 aircraft, featuring 230 seats in both standard and stretch seating configurations.

Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to more than 45 destinations.

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to San Diego International Airport beginning this August. The service was one of 15 new non-stop routes announced by the airline Tuesday.

Currently the only airline offering nonstop service from Milwaukee to San Diego is Southwest Airlines, which only offers the service during the summer.

“There is always room for more service to the West Coast, with both leisure and business travel demand to San Diego on a year-round basis. I have no doubt that these flights will be full of travelers enjoying Frontier’s legendary low fares,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s great news that Frontier continues to expand its Milwaukee operation.”

The additional of the San Diego service will increase the number of nonstop destinations the airline serves from Milwaukee to 11. In addition to the new service to San Diego, Frontier also offers nonstop service from MKE to Austin, Denver, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.

The new nonstop Milwaukee to San Diego flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning August 14. The flights will depart MKE at 11:02 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:12 p.m. The return flights will depart San Diego at 12:52 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 6:47 p.m.

The service will be operated with full-size Airbus A321 aircraft, featuring 230 seats in both standard and stretch seating configurations.

Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to more than 45 destinations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What are you most looking forward to attending at the new arena in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Titan Spine ‘turns it to eleven’

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier
A comprehensive plan makes workplace change easier

Ease relocation stress by engaging staff in the planning process

by Stephanie Anderson

Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth
Five channels to enterprise account wins: The seeds of growth

Once you’ve proven your organization’s capabilities, it’s time to grow

by Brian Sullivan

Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry
Heating up Milwaukee’s FaBulous food & beverage industry

Our state’s infrastructure and organizations like FaB Wisconsin support and promote startups by encouraging partnerships

by Craig Cerbins

Making big data small
Making big data small

Tools making health care more transparent can profoundly influence health trends in society

by Paul Nobile

Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business
Managing insurance risks across all levels of your business

How to get the best possible outcomes for your operations, employees and contracts

by Brian Bean, J.D.

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Family Internet Security Workshop
Crown Plaza Hotel – Airport

06/13/20187:00 pm-9:00 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

Tax Updates 2018
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/14/20189:00 am-11:00 am

IBAW hosts Milwaukee County Sheriff Richard Schmidt
Wisconsin Club

06/15/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Small Business Owners & Entrepreneurs Summit
Ottawa University

06/21/20188:00 am-5:00 pm