Frontier Airlines to add nonstop service from MKE to San Diego

Denver-based Frontier Airlines will launch new nonstop service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to San Diego International Airport beginning this August. The service was one of 15 new non-stop routes announced by the airline Tuesday.

Currently the only airline offering nonstop service from Milwaukee to San Diego is Southwest Airlines, which only offers the service during the summer.

“There is always room for more service to the West Coast, with both leisure and business travel demand to San Diego on a year-round basis. I have no doubt that these flights will be full of travelers enjoying Frontier’s legendary low fares,” Mitchell International airport director Brian Dranzik said. “It’s great news that Frontier continues to expand its Milwaukee operation.”

The additional of the San Diego service will increase the number of nonstop destinations the airline serves from Milwaukee to 11. In addition to the new service to San Diego, Frontier also offers nonstop service from MKE to Austin, Denver, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Las Vegas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Raleigh-Durham, and Tampa.

The new nonstop Milwaukee to San Diego flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays beginning August 14. The flights will depart MKE at 11:02 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:12 p.m. The return flights will depart San Diego at 12:52 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 6:47 p.m.

The service will be operated with full-size Airbus A321 aircraft, featuring 230 seats in both standard and stretch seating configurations.

Mitchell International Airport offers nonstop flights to more than 45 destinations.