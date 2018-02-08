Frontier Airlines adds flights from MKE to Austin, Raleigh-Durham

Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines announced today that it will add nonstop direct service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Austin, Texas and from Milwaukee to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Those routes are just two of 35 new nonstop routes announced today by Frontier.

“This additional 35 routes is further evidence of Frontier’s commitment to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget.”

The routes are just latest service addition at Mitchell International, which added several new routes last year. Airlines added 12 new nonstop flights from MKE in 2017, bringing the total nonstop destinations to 49.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell was up 2.4 percent in 2017, to 6.9 million, compared to 6.8 million in 2016.