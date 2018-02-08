Frontier Airlines adds flights from MKE to Austin, Raleigh-Durham

Two of 35 new nonstop routes announced by airline

by

February 08, 2018, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/transportationlogistics/frontier-airlines-adds-flights-from-mke-to-austin-raleigh-durham/

Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines announced today that it will add nonstop direct service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Austin, Texas and from Milwaukee to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Those routes are just two of 35 new nonstop routes announced today by Frontier.

“This additional 35 routes is further evidence of Frontier’s commitment to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget.”

The routes are just latest service addition at Mitchell International, which added several new routes last year. Airlines added 12 new nonstop flights from MKE in 2017, bringing the total nonstop destinations to 49.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell was up 2.4 percent in 2017, to 6.9 million, compared to 6.8 million in 2016.

Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines announced today that it will add nonstop direct service from General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee to Austin, Texas and from Milwaukee to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina.

Those routes are just two of 35 new nonstop routes announced today by Frontier.

“This additional 35 routes is further evidence of Frontier’s commitment to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier Airlines. “We’re offering not only amazing low fares but a reliable and friendly service that allows customers to customize their travel experience to their needs and their budget.”

The routes are just latest service addition at Mitchell International, which added several new routes last year. Airlines added 12 new nonstop flights from MKE in 2017, bringing the total nonstop destinations to 49.

Passenger traffic at Mitchell was up 2.4 percent in 2017, to 6.9 million, compared to 6.8 million in 2016.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Where do you usually shop?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next generation sketches a path for growth at R.A. Smith

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

A culture change at Klement Sausage
A culture change at Klement Sausage

The WMEP helps find savings and maximize improvements for this famous Milwaukee brand

by Rich Rovito

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW presents Meet the Candidates
Wisconsin Club

02/16/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Milwaukee Small Business and Franchise Networking Event
Greywolf Partners (Honey Creek Business Park)

02/27/20186:00 pm-8:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm