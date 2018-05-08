Frontier adds Milwaukee to Jacksonville service

Begins Aug. 15

by

May 08, 2018, 3:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/transportationlogistics/frontier-adds-milwaukee-to-jacksonville-service/

Denver-based Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced nine new routes, including new direct service between Milwaukee and Jacksonville, Florida.

The flights between Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee and Jacksonville International Airport will begin on Aug. 15. The route will be served by Airbus A320 aircraft.

The Milwaukee-Jacksonville service will operate only on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights will leave Milwaukee at 4:43 p.m. and arrive in Jacksonville at 8:01 p.m. Flights will leave Jacksonville at 2:30 p.m. and arrive in Milwaukee at 3:53 p.m.

Traffic at Mitchell International Airport was up 6.9 percent during the first quarter of 2018 after an increase of 2.4 percent in all of 2017.

Traffic at the airport has risen as airlines have added new service, including several new routes from Milwaukee to Florida destinations. Frontier added service from Milwaukee to Miami last year. Allegiant entered the Milwaukee market last year offering direct flights to several destinations in Florida.

