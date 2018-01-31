Acquisitions led Roadrunner Transportation to overstate profits by $66.5 million

Company review found net income was inflated by lack of internal controls

by

January 31, 2018, 1:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/transportationlogistics/acquisitions-led-roadrunner-transportation-to-overstate-profits-by-66-5-million/

Roadrunner Transportation Systems made headlines for years with a series of acquisitions that helped the company grow in size, but new management says the increasing complexity and lack of internal controls caused the company to overstate its net income by millions of dollars.

The company, which was based in Cudahy until its corporate offices moved to Illinois last year, said Wednesday it had overstated its net income by $66.5 million from 2011 through the third quarter of 2016, including by 47 percent in 2015 and 37 percent in 2014.

Roadrunner first revealed problems with its accounting in early 2017. At the time, the company said the problem dated back to 2014 and would result in $20 million to $25 million in adjustments to its results. The issues were believed to be in just two business units, but as the audit committee of Roadrunner’s board investigated it found problems across the company. About 80 percent of the issues were ultimately in five businesses and the corporate operation.

Curt Stoelting, Roadrunner chief executive officer, called the restatement “a difficult but important step.”

“In the past, both Roadrunner’s accounting practices and business practices were not adequate. One of the main causes of the restatement was that Roadrunner completed over 25 acquisitions of non-public companies without some very basic tools,” Stoelting said, adding the company had no comprehensive integration plans or standardized finance and IT systems.

Stoelting said fixing the problems has a “a low-degree of difficulty and a high likelihood of preventing similar problems” in the future.

“The fix is to implement basic best practices and systems that most public companies have had in place for many years,” he said.

Roadrunner has seen substantial turnover of its executive team with at least 12 new leaders in the C-suite and in businesses. Stoelting was named CEO in May. Even with all the changes, the company said it may still find some issues as it finalizes its 2017 results.

Terry Rogers, Roadrunner chief financial officer, said the company is also cooperating with Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice investigations into its restatements.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems made headlines for years with a series of acquisitions that helped the company grow in size, but new management says the increasing complexity and lack of internal controls caused the company to overstate its net income by millions of dollars.

The company, which was based in Cudahy until its corporate offices moved to Illinois last year, said Wednesday it had overstated its net income by $66.5 million from 2011 through the third quarter of 2016, including by 47 percent in 2015 and 37 percent in 2014.

Roadrunner first revealed problems with its accounting in early 2017. At the time, the company said the problem dated back to 2014 and would result in $20 million to $25 million in adjustments to its results. The issues were believed to be in just two business units, but as the audit committee of Roadrunner’s board investigated it found problems across the company. About 80 percent of the issues were ultimately in five businesses and the corporate operation.

Curt Stoelting, Roadrunner chief executive officer, called the restatement “a difficult but important step.”

“In the past, both Roadrunner’s accounting practices and business practices were not adequate. One of the main causes of the restatement was that Roadrunner completed over 25 acquisitions of non-public companies without some very basic tools,” Stoelting said, adding the company had no comprehensive integration plans or standardized finance and IT systems.

Stoelting said fixing the problems has a “a low-degree of difficulty and a high likelihood of preventing similar problems” in the future.

“The fix is to implement basic best practices and systems that most public companies have had in place for many years,” he said.

Roadrunner has seen substantial turnover of its executive team with at least 12 new leaders in the C-suite and in businesses. Stoelting was named CEO in May. Even with all the changes, the company said it may still find some issues as it finalizes its 2017 results.

Terry Rogers, Roadrunner chief financial officer, said the company is also cooperating with Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice investigations into its restatements.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Are you investing in Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Fuel for the fire

Will federal tax cut spark greater economic growth?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!
I love the smell of manufacturing in the morning!

Solid progress and improvements in manufacturing over the last ten years should bring smiles

by Linda Kiedrowski

Allergens are a major source of food product recalls
Allergens are a major source of food product recalls

Include required declarations on food labels and avoid contamination with allergen control programs

by Peg Dorn

Not your father’s factory
Not your father’s factory

Today’s manufacturing environment is safer, more inclusive, and higher-tech than the past

by Linda Kiedrowski

Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly
Angels sometimes take the stairs when they fly

A call to arms (and legs) for southeast Wisconsin businesses and their employees

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media
The Pfister Hotel

03/21/20187:30 am-11:00 am

Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI of Wisconsin Networking and Social Event
Bavarian Bierhaus

02/06/20184:30 pm-7:00 pm

Trump's Tax Reform: How Affected Will Your Business Be?
Embassy Suites

02/07/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Investment and Tax Update
Embassy Suites Hotel

02/15/20185:30 pm-7:00 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm

Power monitoring and submetering 101
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield

03/13/20188:30 am-4:00 pm