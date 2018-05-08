Zywave names new CEO

Jason Liu will lead Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer

by

May 08, 2018, 2:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/technology/zywave-names-new-ceo/

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave, Inc. has named Jason Liu as its new chief executive officer.

Jason Liu

Liu was most recently CEO of Savo Group, a Chicago-based provider of sales enablement software.

Liu replaces former Zywave CEO David O’Brien, who left the company last fall. Jim Lindner, chairman of the board of directors, has been serving as Zywave’s interim CEO.

“Zywave is a customer-first organization—it’s embedded in our culture,” Lindner said. “Our goal is to make our customers love us through our products, our service and the buying experience. Jason’s 20-plus years of experience helps continue our commitment to our partners as we prove why thousands of brokers trust us with their businesses.”

Zywave develops software-as-a-service technology solutions for insurance brokers. More than 3,500 brokerages use its products globally. Zywave has approximately 300 employees.

Liu will drive the company’s long-term vision and strategy, while also overseeing daily operations, the company said. He has also been appointed to the Zywave board of directors.

“Zywave is a growing company, and I’m excited for the opportunity to take our solutions to the next level,” Liu said. “Zywave’s suite of products sets brokers up for success, helping them build their book of business and differentiate themselves. As the new CEO, my job is to make sure we continue to foster relationships with our customers and, alongside our team of talented professionals, make Zywave the best it can be.”

