The Water Council opens European office

Former M7 director to lead European outreach

by

March 01, 2018, 1:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/technology/the-water-council-opens-european-office/

The Water Council has hired Beverly Ferrara, former director of expansion and corporate relocation with Milwaukee 7, to head its new office in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Beverley Ferrara

Ferrara will lead the Milwaukee-based water industry hub’s European outreach as an international trade and foreign direct investment consultant.

The Water Council said Ferrara will engage with existing and potential partners and nurture a pipeline of water tech companies with the potential to establish U.S operations.

“I strongly believe in the work of The Water Council as an agent for global change,” Ferrara said. “I’ve seen first-hand that the ‘soft landing’ offered by the Global Water Center, combined with the knowledge, support and resources provided, makes it a highly attractive proposition for companies entering the U.S. market.”

While working with M7, Ferrara helped the Water Council by identifying potential investors, planning site visits for prospective water tech companies and attending water tech trade shows in Europe and the U.S.

“Adding Beverley to our team was a natural fit and an easy decision,” said Dean Amhaus, president and chief executive officer of The Water Council. “Our history with Beverley, combined with her experience and knowledge of the European market is exactly what we were looking for as we increase our global presence. She will be our ‘feet-on-the-ground’ in Europe as we continue building valuable relationships in that region of the world.”

The council’s existing network includes partner organizations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, as well as China, South Korea and other parts of Asia.

“The challenge is to further cultivate and expand those partnerships and build connections between Milwaukee’s water tech specialists and potential partners, customers and investors from Europe—exactly why Beverley’s role in Europe is so crucial,” Amhaus said.

In October, The Water Council participated in a European Union Water Management Study Tour in Belgium, Netherlands and France, where representatives from the public and private sector convened to discuss best practices and cutting-edge solutions to water issues in Europe.

“It was clear the region is hungry for innovative solutions and approaches that The Water Council can address through various members, partnerships and affiliations we have,” Amhaus said.

