TESCHGlobal names president

Grafton firm promotes COO Rudy Bochek

February 15, 2018

Grafton-based TESCHGlobal has named chief operating officer Rudy Bochek as its president.

Bochek joined TESCHGlobal in 2015 to help Will Tesch, chief executive officer and founder, in overseeing and analyzing additional opportunities for the company, and he quickly transitioned to the COO role.

TESCHGlobal provides customized application development and data management solutions to businesses.

Bochek is credited with helping grow the company from a one-man operation to its current team of more than 60 employees, according to an announcement from the company.

Prior to joining TESCHGlobal, Bochek was director of emerging technology and user support for Quarles & Brady.

“Rudy has been an integral part of our team and our success over the past three years and we are thrilled to promote him to this leadership position,” said Will Tesch, CEO and founder of TESCHGlobal. “In today’s world, organizations are prioritizing their growing data management needs and they need a partner, like TG, who have experience in managing data to transform it into something meaningful as they expand. Rudy understands this market opportunity and has a strong vision for how important it is to guide organizations on a journey to solve their most complex challenges.”

The company saw significant growth in 2017 and it has plans to add a Boise, Idaho office in this year’s first quarter. TESCHGlobal also has international offices in Mexico City and Amsterdam.

“I am humbled and energized for this opportunity to run TESCHGlobal as president,” Bochek said. “TG contains passionate people who are dedicated to solving customer challenges, and I want us to continue to retain that culture in the years to come.”

“It is in our nature to provide guidance to customers who need help in bridging the gap between business and IT operations, are having a difficult time managing their data, and want to bring innovative ideas to life,” he added. “Businesses are becoming aware of the importance of data, and we are in a unique position to help them analyze it in a way they never have before. There are also large opportunities in the application development industry that we are focusing on. We are entrepreneurs at heart and are excited for the road ahead.”

