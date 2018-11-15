SwanLeap tops Deloitte tech ranking

Exact Sciences also in top 10 of Fast 500

November 15, 2018, 1:50 PM

Fast-growing Madison logistics technology startup SwanLeap has again taken the top spot in a prominent industry growth ranking.

Brad Hollister

SwanLeap is No. 1 on Deloitte’s 2018 North America Technology Fast 500, with a three-year growth rate of 77,260 percent from 2014 to 2017.

The Technology Fast 500 ranks the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, based on three-year percentage revenue growth.

Also in the top 10 was Madison-based biotechnology firm Exact Sciences Corp., which placed eighth at 14,694 percent three-year growth. Exact Sciences developed Cologuard, a stool DNA test for colorectal cancer.

There were no other Wisconsin companies on the list.

In August, SwanLeap was also No. 1 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, which ranked the fastest-growing private companies in America based on percentage revenue growth from 2014 to 2018. Those companies were required to have $100,000 or more in 2014 revenue and greater than $2 million in 2017 revenue. SwanLeap chief executive officer Brad Hollister projected $400 million in 2018 revenue at that time.

The company has 80 employees, 50 of whom are based in Madison. On average, SwanLeap’s real-time shipping analytics and logistics software allows companies to save 27.6 percent on shipping costs.

More than 40 Wisconsin companies were ranked on the Inc. 5000 list.

