SafeNet Consulting names managing partners to replace CEO

Jason Dobbs has been named managing partner at software development and management consulting firm SafeNet Consulting, one of two managing partners who will take on the duties previously performed by the chief executive officer.

SafeNet is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota and has a major office in Milwaukee that focuses on cloud service offerings, user experience and emerging technologies. Dobbs, who was previously general manager, is based in Milwaukee and will lead business development and technology company-wide. The Milwaukee office’s clients include Johnson Controls International plc, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and AdvocateAurora Health Inc.

In addition, executive vice president Kelli Schnieder was named managing partner, based in Minnetonka, and will lead operations and delivery for the business. The pair plan to expand the services SafeNet offers.

Dobbs and Schnieder have taken on the roles in the wake of the recent resignation of chief executive officer Brad Zepecki, who had been at SafeNet since 2010.

“Working with Brad at SafeNet since 2011 has been highly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to continuing our consultant-first approach to servicing our clients,” Dobbs said.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know SafeNet’s culture and talented consultants. I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage that talent in both markets,” Schnieder said.

SafeNet had $14.5 million in 2017 revenue, and has about 90 employees split evenly among its two offices.