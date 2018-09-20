SafeNet Consulting names managing partners to replace CEO

Jason Dobbs to serve in Milwaukee leadership role

by

September 20, 2018, 1:46 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/technology/safenet-consulting-names-managing-partners-to-replace-ceo/

Jason Dobbs has been named managing partner at software development and management consulting firm SafeNet Consulting, one of two managing partners who will take on the duties previously performed by the chief executive officer.

Jason Dobbs

SafeNet is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota and has a major office in Milwaukee that focuses on cloud service offerings, user experience and emerging technologies. Dobbs, who was previously general manager, is based in Milwaukee and will lead business development and technology company-wide. The Milwaukee office’s clients include Johnson Controls International plc, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and AdvocateAurora Health Inc.

In addition, executive vice president Kelli Schnieder was named managing partner, based in Minnetonka, and will lead operations and delivery for the business. The pair plan to expand the services SafeNet offers.

Kelli Schnieder

Dobbs and Schnieder have taken on the roles in the wake of the recent resignation of chief executive officer Brad Zepecki, who had been at SafeNet since 2010.

“Working with Brad at SafeNet since 2011 has been highly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to continuing our consultant-first approach to servicing our clients,” Dobbs said.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know SafeNet’s culture and talented consultants. I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage that talent in both markets,” Schnieder said.

SafeNet had $14.5 million in 2017 revenue, and has about 90 employees split evenly among its two offices.

Jason Dobbs has been named managing partner at software development and management consulting firm SafeNet Consulting, one of two managing partners who will take on the duties previously performed by the chief executive officer.

Jason Dobbs

SafeNet is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota and has a major office in Milwaukee that focuses on cloud service offerings, user experience and emerging technologies. Dobbs, who was previously general manager, is based in Milwaukee and will lead business development and technology company-wide. The Milwaukee office’s clients include Johnson Controls International plc, Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and AdvocateAurora Health Inc.

In addition, executive vice president Kelli Schnieder was named managing partner, based in Minnetonka, and will lead operations and delivery for the business. The pair plan to expand the services SafeNet offers.

Kelli Schnieder

Dobbs and Schnieder have taken on the roles in the wake of the recent resignation of chief executive officer Brad Zepecki, who had been at SafeNet since 2010.

“Working with Brad at SafeNet since 2011 has been highly rewarding, and I’m looking forward to continuing our consultant-first approach to servicing our clients,” Dobbs said.

“I’ve enjoyed getting to know SafeNet’s culture and talented consultants. I’m excited about the opportunity to leverage that talent in both markets,” Schnieder said.

SafeNet had $14.5 million in 2017 revenue, and has about 90 employees split evenly among its two offices.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Do you plan to shop on Boston Stores revived website?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Swing and a miss

Lessons learned from failed startups

Subscribe

  • The Harley-Davidson 115th in photos

    Biz News

    by Arthur Thomas

    September 17, 2018

    Thousands of Harley-Davidson riders descended on Milwaukee for its 115th anniversary celebrations.

  • Getting their hands dirty

    Marquette program teaches real-world entrepreneurship lessons

    by Molly Dill

    New Marquette program lets students become entrepreneurs.

  • Future 50 are the fabric of Milwaukee

    by BizTimes Staff

    The 2018 Future 50 companies are a varied group, offering a tapestry of business services that make up the fabric of…

More Stories

More BizInsights

You’re finally making good money. Now what?
You’re finally making good money. Now what?

Your life may feel more complex, but some of the best financial advice is simple

by Dave Spano

Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges
Continuous improvement methods can help address workforce challenges

Lean manufacturing practices help businesses focus on tasks that are most urgent

by Jerry Thiltgen

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business
Questions to ask when considering a cyber insurance policy for your business

Focus on prevention to reduce your organization’s vulnerability

by Kaarin Bauer

Managing life risks with unbiased counsel
Managing life risks with unbiased counsel

Go beyond the standard question, “Do you have an umbrella policy?”

by Dan Wolfgram

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

10/11/20183:30 pm-5:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

2018 Wisconsin Veterans in the Workforce Summit
Baird Corporate Headquarters

09/21/201812:00 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

She Stands Tall® Speaker Series: Bayview
Lazy Susan, MKE

09/25/20186:00 pm-7:30 pm

Emerald Evening Fundraising Gala
LVL Events

09/27/20183:00 pm-4:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit presented by BizTimes
Generac Power Systems – Corporate Headquarters

10/04/20187:00 am-10:30 am