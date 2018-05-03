Ontech Systems names new president

Menomonee Falls-based IT firm promotes VP Mark Dohnal

May 03, 2018, 11:42 AM

Ontech Systems, Inc., a Menomonee Falls-based IT services company, has promoted vice president Mark Dohnal to president and partner.

Ontech Systems President Mark Dohnal and owner Michael Piotrowski.

Dohnal succeeds Ontech owner and partner Michael Piotrowski.

Dohnal joined Ontech in 2008 in client development, with a goal of restructuring the sales team and service offerings. He was promoted to vice president to oversee daily operations in 2011.

“He has earned an exceptional reputation in the industry and is well respected by our staff, clients, vendors and business partners,” Piotrowski said. “I am confident in his leadership and am excited to see Ontech thrive under Mark’s direction.”

Ontech System provides IT services for small and medium-sized businesses in the Greater Milwaukee area.

Prior to joining Ontech, Dohnal’s background was in corporate sales, project management, sales management and business ownership.

