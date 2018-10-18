EDCi to host AI conference in Milwaukee

Electroline Data Communication Inc. plans to host a free, one-day conference on artificial intelligence in Milwaukee.

The conference, Envision 2018, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 6 at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee. It will focus on how AI is changing the customer experience.

Oliver Buechse, founder of strategic planning consulting firm My Strategy Source and co-founder of artificial intelligence awareness organization Advancing AI Wisconsin, will be the keynote speaker. Buechse was formerly head of strategy at Union Bank and chief strategy officer at Associated Bank. In 2016, he had a “digital awakening” and began to research the expected effects of AI and disruptive technologies on business. His keynote address is called, “The Race is On! How Technology is Pushing Horizons of Customer Expectations.”

Also speaking is Steve Choquette, product manager for strategic partnerships at IBM Watson, Paul O’Dwyer, sales engineering manager at Genesys, Matthew David, innovation product manager at QBE North America, and Chad Kopitzke, founder of NeXtGen Advantage. Among the topics covered will be how AI can improve the customer experience, increase business productivity and create a competitive edge in the market.

“With AI being a broad term constantly used in the technology industry, we thought it was time to narrow the conversation down to a specific topic of impact: the customer experience,” said Jake Beyer, director of customer care at EDCi. “We’re excited to host Envision 2018 and educate others about how AI can enhance customer experiences, as each of our speakers will offer a unique perspective on the future of AI.”

Conference host EDCi, a technology and communication solutions provider, is based in Appleton, and has a second office in Wauwatosa.