Discovery World drone installation

Discovery World recently completed construction on a new energy experience exhibition at the downtown Milwaukee museum. The Power On! exhibit, sponsored by a $2 million gift from the We Energies Foundation, includes various interactive exhibits that allow guests to generate energy and explore energy concepts that affect everyday life. During construction, a crew from Astronautics Corp. of America installed a drone exhibit with the help of interns from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Waukesha County Technical College. As part of the exhibit, visitors will generate mechanical energy by pedaling a bike to make the drone take flight, rev up a chainsaw, turn on police vehicle lights, cause monkey toys to clash cymbals and run a blender.
- Bernice Kubicek and Serhane Satout, MSOE students and Astronautics interns, hoist the drone exhibit.
- A crew of Astronautics Corp. of America employees examines the drone component of the new Power On! exhibit at Discovery World.
- The police vehicle lights and blender are part of the Power On! exhibit.
- Visitors will pedal a bike, generating energy to make monkey toys clash cymbals.
- Tom Servais, manager of the engineering prototype shop at Astronautics, works on the drone.
Photo credit: Lila Aryan Photography
