Discovery World drone installation

Discovery World recently completed construction on a new energy experience exhibition at the downtown Milwaukee museum. The Power On! exhibit, sponsored by a $2 million gift from the We Energies Foundation, includes various interactive exhibits that allow guests to generate energy and explore energy concepts that affect everyday life. During construction, a crew from Astronautics Corp. of America installed a drone exhibit with the help of interns from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Waukesha County Technical College. As part of the exhibit, visitors will generate mechanical energy by pedaling a bike to make the drone take flight, rev up a chainsaw, turn on police vehicle lights, cause monkey toys to clash cymbals and run a blender.

Bernice Kubicek and Serhane Satout, MSOE students and Astronautics interns, hoist the drone exhibit. A crew of Astronautics Corp. of America employees examines the drone component of the new Power On! exhibit at Discovery World. The police vehicle lights and blender are part of the Power On! exhibit. Visitors will pedal a bike, generating energy to make monkey toys clash cymbals. Tom Servais, manager of the engineering prototype shop at Astronautics, works on the drone.

Photo credit: Lila Aryan Photography