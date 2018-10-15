Discovery World drone installation

Behind the Scenes

by

October 15, 2018, 2:44 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/technology/discovery-world-drone-installation/

Discovery World recently completed construction on a new energy experience exhibition at the downtown Milwaukee museum. The Power On! exhibit, sponsored by a $2 million gift from the We Energies Foundation, includes various interactive exhibits that allow guests to generate energy and explore energy concepts that affect everyday life. During construction, a crew from Astronautics Corp. of America installed a drone exhibit with the help of interns from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Waukesha County Technical College. As part of the exhibit, visitors will generate mechanical energy by pedaling a bike to make the drone take flight, rev up a chainsaw, turn on police vehicle lights, cause monkey toys to clash cymbals and run a blender.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  1. Bernice Kubicek and Serhane Satout, MSOE students and Astronautics interns, hoist the drone exhibit.
  2. A crew of Astronautics Corp. of America employees examines the drone component of the new Power On! exhibit at Discovery World.
  3. The police vehicle lights and blender are part of the Power On! exhibit.
  4. Visitors will pedal a bike, generating energy to make monkey toys clash cymbals.
  5. Tom Servais, manager of the engineering prototype shop at Astronautics, works on the drone.

Photo credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Discovery World recently completed construction on a new energy experience exhibition at the downtown Milwaukee museum. The Power On! exhibit, sponsored by a $2 million gift from the We Energies Foundation, includes various interactive exhibits that allow guests to generate energy and explore energy concepts that affect everyday life. During construction, a crew from Astronautics Corp. of America installed a drone exhibit with the help of interns from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Waukesha County Technical College. As part of the exhibit, visitors will generate mechanical energy by pedaling a bike to make the drone take flight, rev up a chainsaw, turn on police vehicle lights, cause monkey toys to clash cymbals and run a blender.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

  1. Bernice Kubicek and Serhane Satout, MSOE students and Astronautics interns, hoist the drone exhibit.
  2. A crew of Astronautics Corp. of America employees examines the drone component of the new Power On! exhibit at Discovery World.
  3. The police vehicle lights and blender are part of the Power On! exhibit.
  4. Visitors will pedal a bike, generating energy to make monkey toys clash cymbals.
  5. Tom Servais, manager of the engineering prototype shop at Astronautics, works on the drone.

Photo credit: Lila Aryan Photography

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

President Trump said the Federal Reserve has been "too aggressive" in raising interest rates. Do you agree?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin’s health care squeeze

Employers in state hit by higher costs

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Gondola Train creates international export strategy
Gondola Train creates international export strategy

WMEP’s program taps into foreign markets as part of future growth

by Rich Rovito

Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan
Protecting manufacturers from cyber risks with a preventative plan

Technology-driven systems make it possible for hackers to shut down entire production lines with one click

by Jason Navarro

Why some manufacturers are missing out
Why some manufacturers are missing out

Involving yourself in equipment financing can boost sales and help customers finance smarter

by Patrick Kuhn

Not just the pros
Not just the pros

Know how to identify – and prevent – concussions

by Paul Nobile

Workplace stress? Try building resilience
Workplace stress? Try building resilience

Resilience increases a person’s ability to live a positive life

by Pauline Krutilla, CEAP

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate & Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

12/14/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Lean Systematic & Gemba Problem Solving Workshop
The Paranet Group Headquarters

10/16/20188:00 am-4:15 pm

Gemba "Real Time" Problem Solving Workshop
Server Products

10/17/2018-10/18/20188:00 am-4:00 pm

Cybersecurity for Small Businesses
Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin

10/18/20187:30 am-9:00 am

Leadership's Impact on Growing a Great Business
ActionCOACH Business Coaching – Southeastern Wisconsin

10/19/20188:00 am-10:00 am

Union Grove Chamber Muster
Dead Mann’s Saloon

10/24/20185:30 pm-7:30 pm