Home gyms

The Executive

by

April 16, 2018, 3:54 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2018/industries/sports-entertainment/home-gyms/

Spacious Mequon home gym

This spacious basement underwent a major transformation to create the perfect space for both work and play.

The owners of this Mequon home love to entertain and wanted their basement to include an upscale bar and entertainment area to host their guests, paired with a large workout facility.

Drab colors and 1990s features were replaced with lighter hues, sleek designs and plenty of natural lighting.

A complete reconfiguration of the space made room for the large gym, which is separated by a glass door on a sliding track, opening up to the rest of the basement.

The gym, which features rubber flooring, includes mounted TVs, free weights, two treadmills, an elliptical machine, a weight bench and an open space for yoga and other exercise. Patio doors in the bar and entertaining area allow for easy access to an outdoor swimming pool.

The remodeling project was completed by AB&K Bath & Kitchen.

A full home gym in a compact space

This entire Mequon home on Lake Michigan’s lakefront underwent a significant more than two-year renovation for its two new owners.

The extensive reconstruction project, which was completed by B&E General Contractors of Glendale, included converting a windowless basement den into a home gym and sauna area.

A workout enthusiast, owner Mike Kryshak wanted an at-home counterpart to his office gym, his wife Loretta said.

Maximizing the compact space, the gym is outfitted with a steam shower, sauna and a rubber-matted workout area, featuring multiple stations of HOIST Fitness equipment, including a Smith machine and elliptical machines, along with free weights. The space features red-orange tones and birch wood trimming.

An open bathroom area features a cement countertop sink and handmade birch cabinets, with marble tiled walls and floors.

Spacious Mequon home gym

This spacious basement underwent a major transformation to create the perfect space for both work and play.

The owners of this Mequon home love to entertain and wanted their basement to include an upscale bar and entertainment area to host their guests, paired with a large workout facility.

Drab colors and 1990s features were replaced with lighter hues, sleek designs and plenty of natural lighting.

A complete reconfiguration of the space made room for the large gym, which is separated by a glass door on a sliding track, opening up to the rest of the basement.

The gym, which features rubber flooring, includes mounted TVs, free weights, two treadmills, an elliptical machine, a weight bench and an open space for yoga and other exercise. Patio doors in the bar and entertaining area allow for easy access to an outdoor swimming pool.

The remodeling project was completed by AB&K Bath & Kitchen.

A full home gym in a compact space

This entire Mequon home on Lake Michigan’s lakefront underwent a significant more than two-year renovation for its two new owners.

The extensive reconstruction project, which was completed by B&E General Contractors of Glendale, included converting a windowless basement den into a home gym and sauna area.

A workout enthusiast, owner Mike Kryshak wanted an at-home counterpart to his office gym, his wife Loretta said.

Maximizing the compact space, the gym is outfitted with a steam shower, sauna and a rubber-matted workout area, featuring multiple stations of HOIST Fitness equipment, including a Smith machine and elliptical machines, along with free weights. The space features red-orange tones and birch wood trimming.

An open bathroom area features a cement countertop sink and handmade birch cabinets, with marble tiled walls and floors.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What hospital does your family use most often?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Who’s going to ride the streetcar?

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The workplace: A tool to compete for talent
The workplace: A tool to compete for talent

The workforce is changing and the workplace needs to keep pace

by Stephanie Anderson

Mindfulness over matter
Mindfulness over matter

Combatting stress through self-awareness

by Paul Nobile

Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?
Is it time for price transparency in healthcare?

Consumers deserve to know their options, but providers and insurers don’t reveal their prices

by Jim Mueller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/31/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

Family & Closely Held Business Summit presented by BizTimes
Italian Community Center

06/14/20187:00 am-11:00 am

90 Ideas in 90 Minutes presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

09/06/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Future 50 Awards
The Pfister Hotel

09/21/201811:30 am-1:30 pm

WarHorse Quarterly
The Hudson Business Lounge

04/17/20185:00 pm-8:00 pm

IBAW presents Leah Vukmir and Brett Healy
Wisconsin Club

04/20/20187:00 am-9:00 am

Finance In Manufacturing - Paranet Roundtable Discussion
The Paranet Group Headquarters

04/24/20188:00 am-11:00 am

Schenck's 2018 Sales & Use Tax
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

04/24/20188:00 am-10:30 am

Anniversary Luncheon, featuring gold medalist Aly Raisman
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

04/25/201810:30 am-1:30 pm