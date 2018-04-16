Spacious Mequon home gym

This spacious basement underwent a major transformation to create the perfect space for both work and play.

The owners of this Mequon home love to entertain and wanted their basement to include an upscale bar and entertainment area to host their guests, paired with a large workout facility.

Drab colors and 1990s features were replaced with lighter hues, sleek designs and plenty of natural lighting.

A complete reconfiguration of the space made room for the large gym, which is separated by a glass door on a sliding track, opening up to the rest of the basement.

The gym, which features rubber flooring, includes mounted TVs, free weights, two treadmills, an elliptical machine, a weight bench and an open space for yoga and other exercise. Patio doors in the bar and entertaining area allow for easy access to an outdoor swimming pool.

The remodeling project was completed by AB&K Bath & Kitchen.

A full home gym in a compact space

This entire Mequon home on Lake Michigan’s lakefront underwent a significant more than two-year renovation for its two new owners.

The extensive reconstruction project, which was completed by B&E General Contractors of Glendale, included converting a windowless basement den into a home gym and sauna area.

A workout enthusiast, owner Mike Kryshak wanted an at-home counterpart to his office gym, his wife Loretta said.

Maximizing the compact space, the gym is outfitted with a steam shower, sauna and a rubber-matted workout area, featuring multiple stations of HOIST Fitness equipment, including a Smith machine and elliptical machines, along with free weights. The space features red-orange tones and birch wood trimming.

An open bathroom area features a cement countertop sink and handmade birch cabinets, with marble tiled walls and floors.