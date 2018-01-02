The Harlem Globetrotters will continue their tradition of playing in Milwaukee on New Year’s Eve when they play at the new Milwaukee Bucks arena on Dec. 31, 2018.

“We have a long-standing tradition of playing on New Year’s Eve in Milwaukee and while we said goodbye to the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Sunday, we are thrilled that we will be able to continue our New Year’s Eve tradition at the new home of the Bucks in 2018,” said Globetrotter player Buckets Blakes.

This is the third announced show for the Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center, which will open in September.

The musical group Maroon 5 will perform on Sept. 16, and comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform on Sept. 22.

During a recent interview with BizTimes, Bucks President Peter Feigin said several new shows, some of which have never been to Milwaukee, will be announced soon and the arena will open with an impressive entertainment lineup. The first four to six acts will vary in genre over a six- to seven-day period, he said.

The Bucks have 80 events on hold or scheduled for the new arena from September through December of 2018. By comparison, there are about 115 events a year at the BMO Harris Bradley Center.