Yachting in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a boater’s paradise during late spring, summer and fall, with its rivers and Lake Michigan coastline. Milwaukee-based boat dealer CenterPointe Yacht Services operates retail locations and marinas in Walker’s Point, Pewaukee, Kenosha, Sturgeon Bay and Holland, Michigan. Its Milwaukee location recently sold two yachts from French yacht manufacturer Beneteau just in time for the start of the boating season.

Beneteau Gran Turismo 46

$700,000

This 48-foot “sport cruiser” boasts a European-style design, giving it a stylish and sleek look. Its exterior is an open-air hardtop with fully retractable sunroofs, electronically-operated side enclosure and a wide glass door that contains the cockpit. With an open concept, it can be opened completely to let in sunlight or it can be fully enclosed during bad weather – no canvas necessary.

Its interior, constructed with wood, titanium, leather and lacquer finishes, holds a main cabin and guest cabin with separate bathrooms, a full kitchen with a refrigerator and electric stovetop, and multiple storage compartments. An interior lounge with a U-shaped seating area fits six people.

Gran Turismo 46 offers easy access to the water or beach with its hydraulic swim platforms in the back, while the front of the boat offers space for sunbathing. A padded platform can act as a reclining bench, with two sun loungers or a flat sun bed.

This diesel-powered boat is fuel-efficient and can reach speeds up to 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour.

Beneteau Gran Turismo 49

$800,000

Similar to its cousin, the Gran Turismo 46, this European-style yacht also boasts an open-air exterior hardtop with retractable sunroofs and side panels. Its interior is constructed with features such as a full kitchen, bedrooms and bathrooms similar to those of the GT 46. However, this yacht boasts more length – measuring almost 52 feet – and it sold for $100,000 more than the GT 46.

A distinguishing feature of Gran Turismo 49 is its back storage locker, which can fit a smaller boat up to nine feet in length, such as an inflatable boat or a jet ski. A submersible swim platform, which can hold 770 pounds, covers the top of the storage space.

An L-shaped lounge area in the cockpit can seat five people and the front sun lounger, with a retractable headrest, provides more space for relaxation. It also has a surround sound all-weather entertainment system with Bluetooth.

Like the Gran Turismo 46, the GT 49 is a diesel-powered, fuel-efficient boat that can reach speeds up to 30 knots, or 34 miles per hour.