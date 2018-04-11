Walmart to remodel 12 Wisconsin stores this year

Walmart today announced it expects to spend an estimated $42 million over the next year in Wisconsin to remodel of 12 stores.

The retailer said it is also planning to add “several in-store and online innovations designed to help busy customers save time and money.”

The stores that will be remodeled include Walmart locations in Delavan, Franklin, Germantown and Lake Geneva.

“In Wisconsin, we recognize that our customers desire a personalized shopping experience to fit their needs, and it’s vital that we invest in our stores and technology in order to best serve them,” said Todd Peterson, Walmart regional general manager.

