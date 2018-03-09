Big-box retailer Walmart announced Friday it would give more than $11.9 million in cash bonuses to Wisconsin workers.

The bonuses are part of a nationwide decision by Walmart to give its 890,000 employees $560 million. More than $160 million in cash bonuses are based on individual stores’ fourth quarter performance.

More than $400 million is a one-time bonus related to recent changes in the tax law, according to the company.

In January, Walmart announced plans to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits, and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000.

A new adoption assistance benefit of $5,000 per child was also announced, which went into effect Feb. 1.

Walmart operates 59 stores in Wisconsin