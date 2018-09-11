Two new retailers opening at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets

Two new retailers, Book Warehouse and Attitude, will open this fall at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Book Warehouse will be located between OshKosh B’Gosh and The North Face. The 3,300-square-foot store will offer books at up to 65 percent off the list price, magazines, technology and paper gifts.

Attitude will be located between the Famous Footwear outlet and Corningware, Corelle, & More. The 3,000-square-foot store will sell casual, activewear and formal men’s clothing.

“The opening of these two stand-out retailers supports our pledge to provide our shoppers with the quality merchandise, enormous value and coveted local brands they have come to expect at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets,” said Cristin Newton, director of marketing and business development at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets.

Premium Outlets has had 10 total openings, re-openings and expansions since August 2017, not including Book Warehouse and Attitude. New stores include women’s fashion boutique Francesca’s, a new Starbucks, China Town and Teriyaki Grill, Asics shoe store and eighty1 Fashions, which specializes in women’s shoes.